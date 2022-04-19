Former Sheffield United favourite Charlie Hartfield shares positive update on cancer treatment

The former Blade, who also represented Arsenal and Swansea City during his playing career and played 65 times for United, revealed back in November that he has cancer and was undergoing a seven-week course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

And in a post on social media, Hartfield wrote: “Hi everyone, finally got my results through today.

“I’m over the moon to tell you all my treatment was successful and I begin my recovery now.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support you have given me. It means the world to me.”

Hartfield, an extra in the film Mean Machine in 2001, joined United from Arsenal under Dave Bassett.

He is fondly remembered at Bramall Lane, with scores of Blades fans sending messages of support via social media.