With captain Billy Sharp closing in on a return to action, Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye entered Tuesday’s meeting with Swansea City in fine form after scoring a combined total of seven goals during United’s march to the top of the Championship table.

But substitutes Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra both impressed as substitutes in south Wales, with the latter scoring the only goal of the game in added time. Brewster, United’s record signing, was responsible for providing the assist.

Rhian Brewster impressed as he created Reda Khadra's goal: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Admitting Sharp’s recovery from an ankle issue has made competition for places even fiercer, Heckingbottom said: “Is it going to be difficult? I keep getting asked that and I’m not really sure why because the answer is hopefully ‘yes’ but for the reasons we want. They’re all really good players and we want them to be all available.

“Id it a problem for us when they are? Maybe in one sense but it’s the type of problem that you want and so, I’ve got to say, I don’t know why anyone would try to paint it otherwise.

“It’s only a positive. It’s exactly the position you want to be in.”

Oli McBurnie (right) is in great form in front of goal: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Despite drawing a blank at the Swansea.com Stadium, McBurnie and Ndiaye are both strong contenders to start at Deepdale although Khadra will hope his effort is rewarded with a more prominent role. The German, recruited on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, has so far spent most of his career in South Yorkshire on the bench.

“They all bring different things to the table,” said Heckingbottom, suggesting he could tailor his frontline to reflect the opposition’s strengths and weaknesses. “That’s a nice position to be in. We want all of these lads to be available.”