Reflecting upon events at Swansea City on Tuesday, where Reda Khadra scored the only goal of the game in the final minute of added time, the United manager insisted the manner of that victory proved why “consistency” and “the ability to keep going” are vital ingredients of any promotion-winning team.

Both qualities are likely to prove crucial in central Lancashire, where Heckingbottom’s squad will encounter opponents who have drawn six and won three of their 11 competitive outings since August; conceding five times in the process.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was delighted with his players' attitude at Swansea City

“The word I’ve used more than any other lately is ‘consistency’ because it’s so important,” Heckingbottom said. “Consistently reaching your levels, or getting close to them, is so important as well as trying to be strong and delivering a performance. I know it doesn’t sound that exciting but it’s true.”

United moved four points clear of second-place following their triumph in south Wales, although the gap was later reduced to one when Norwich City beat Bristol City 24 hours later. Preston are 12th following a draw with Burnley.

“One of the things that pleased me, and could help us going forward, is the way we were able to keep on going right until the end (at Swansea),” Heckingbottom said. “That showed good belief and belief in the process of what we are trying to achieve. Nobody panicked or got carried away, they just trusted in themselves and what they were doing.”