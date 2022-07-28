Despite being born in Ontario, the 18-year-old has chosen to represent the Young Lions at international level; helping them win the European under-19 championships a month ago.

But John Herdman, Les Rouges’ English head coach, could try and persuade Jebbison to change his loyalties by offering him a place in their squad for Qatar 2022.

Paul Peschisolido, the former United striker who was capped 53 times by Canada before announcing his retirement, has expressed his regret that Jebbison had escaped the CSA’s clutches despite only emigrating in 2017.

Explaining his decision to choose England, Jebbison, who is also eligible for a Jamaica call-up, told The Star: “It was a tough decision. I’m happy with England and I’m developing there. The staff are great so that’s who I’m leaning towards.

“That was my gut feeling. I wanted to play with England. It was my mum’s country and so she was really excited. I wanted to make her proud. My dad, he’s from Jamaica so he keeps telling me to play for them.”

Canada are preparing to go the this winter's World Cup in Qatar: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jebbison became the youngest player to score on their full Premier League debut after scoring United’s winning goal against Everton before they were relegated from the top-flight. Having spent the first half of last term on loan at Burton Albion, he hopes to be selected in Heckingbottom’s team for Monday’s Championship opener at Watford.