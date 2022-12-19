Kolo Toure admits Wigan Athletic's penalty shout was a "turning point" in his side's defeat to Sheffield United as his first home game in charge of the Latics ended in defeat.

Toure's side went down 2-1 at home to the promotion-chasing Blades at the DW Stadium, with goals from John Egan and Billy Sharp registering United's second win in as many games since the Championship season resumed after the World Cup break.

Wigan pulled one back through Nathan Broadhead and also saw a good penalty shout turned down when a shot appeared to strike the hand of United defender George Baldock. But the appeals were turned down; United may feel that luck evened itself out, with Broadhead offside when the cross from the Wigan left came in.

But Toure, who took charge late last month after Leam Richardson was sacked, said: "We did well to come back and score and I felt we had a penalty, which the referee didn't give. Which is very hard for us, really.

"They're key moments, really. A turning moment for us, we are fighting for points right now and to not get that clear penalty is very bad for us. I said to the boys, we were much braver in the second half and created more chances. We controlled the game very well and we have to focus on that really. The second half was good."

Toure, the former Leicester City coach, is looking forward to a busy Christmas period as he looks to put his stamp on his new side after leaving Brendan Rodgers' coaching staff for his first managerial job since retiring from a playing career that included spells at Arsenal and Manchester City.

"The first half we weren't brave enough on the ball," the former Ivory Coast international admitted.

"I said to the boys, when you play against a Sheffield team who are very dominant and press you so well, it's difficult to play. But the reaction was better and we had more confidence.

Wigan Athletic manager Kolo Toure took charge of his first home game against Sheffield United this evening: Tim Goode/PA Wire.