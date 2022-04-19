Baldock went down towards the end of United’s 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate, which kept them in the play-off hunt with just three games now remaining of the regular season, and was immediately replaced by Ben Osborn.

Osborn, a left-footed midfield player primarily, has now been placed on standby to start as an emergency right wing-back for this weekend’s game against Cardiff City. Teenager Femi Seriki is a specialist right-sider, but has been loaned to Boston United – although it is understood he could be recalled at short notice if necessary.

“Yeah, it’s a concern,” said Heckingbottom, who saw Baldock miss a chunk of games earlier this season.

“It’s the same leg, so hopefully it’s only a warning. When bringing anyone off with a muscle injury it’s always a concern.”

Losing Baldock for any substantial chunk of time, especially at this stage of the season and with a potential play-off campaign in the offing, would represent another significant injury blow for Heckingbottom and the Blades in a remarkable campaign that has been littered with them.

George Baldock of Sheffield United goes down for treatment at Bristol City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United were forced to face City on Monday without an out-and-out striker, pairing forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Morgan Gibbs-White together after Oli McBurnie was ruled out with a foot injury.