Francis Vrancken, the Belgian’s chairman, made the announcement after his team’s demotion was mathematically confirmed on Sunday following a defeat by AA Gent.

The result left Greg Vanderidt’s side 11 points adrift at the bottom of the table, following a difficult campaign which has seen them employ three different managers since being promoted from the second tier.

Beerschot's Ismaila Cheikh Coulibaly pictured in action during a soccer match between Beerschot VA and STVV Sint-Truidense VV: KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Vrancken said: “All members and shareholders on the board of directors have recently confirmed their commitment, which means that all debts and financial losses will be covered by the owners,” Vrancken said, insisting plans to build a new training base are also scheduled to go-ahead. “There is also an agreement about the financing of the brand new training facilities at our youth academy site…where the building works will start in due course.

“This relegation is a minor setback, but the future is ours. We can’t afford another poor season like this. The only way is up.”

Hinting at some of the issues he believes are responsible for Beerschot’s troubles this term, Vrancken continued: “I would like to thank our fans for their continuous support over the years and especially during the past difficult and disappointing months.

“I want to make a commitment to our supporters: we will do everything we can to make the 2022/23 season a success story, with more involvement, a transparent approach and far better communication.”

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland joined Sheffield united's sister club Beerschot: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Together with United, Kerala United, Chateauroux and Al-Hilal United, Beerschot are part of the United World organisation - a global network of teams established by HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and run by one of his closest associates.

Speaking to Beerschot’s official website Vrancken insisted talks with several new players are already underway while offers will be made to several existing members of the squad about extending their stays. Lawrence Shankland, the Scotland striker, and Stipe Radic, whose fellow Croat Filip Uremovic joined United on a short-term basis last week, are among those whose futures in Antwerp have been thrown into doubt by Beerschot’s displays this term.

Another of Vanderidt’s players, midfielder Ismaila Coulibaly, is on loan from United and was invited to work with Paul Heckingbottom’s squad over the international break.

United are preparing for Saturday’s visit to Stoke City ranked fifth in the Championship table with eight games remaining, as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

“I must admit, this is a big blow for us,” Vrancken said. “Of course, we already knew this was coming but when it actually does it still hits you very hard. This season is one to forget as soon as possible, we have to learn from it and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again in the future.”