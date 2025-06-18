Sheffield United board explain Chris Wilder decision and Ruben Selles appointment in message to fans

Sheffield United’s board of directors have explained their decision to part company with manager Chris Wilder and replace him with Ruben Selles this evening, admitting that the appointment of the “culture setter” Spaniard “represents a new direction” for the Blades. Wilder officially departed the Blades less than five months after signing a new three-year deal, with No.2 Alan Knill and coach Matt Prestridge following him out of the exit door.

That confirmation was swiftly followed by the announcement of Selles as the new man in the dugout, with the former Southampton and Reading boss signing a three-year deal to make a quick return to management after being sacked by Hull City at the end of last season.

In his first interview as Blades boss, Selles showed his willingness to embrace the data-led approach and new technologies that his new employers are determined to implement but pledged that United will not lose the “football essence” under his leadership. “I think we are capable of delivering a good model,” he added, “and optimise our performance by using all the tools that we have.”

A United statement on Wilder’s departure insisted that he would “depart with the best wishes and gratitude of everyone connected with Sheffield United” after leading his boyhood club to two promotions in his first spell, falling agonisingly short of making that three in last month’s play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley.

And in a message to supporters, the Blades board signalled that “today is the start of a new chapter for Sheffield United,” adding that the “mutual” decision to part company with Wilder had been taken “after deep reflection and with the utmost respect.”

“Chris is a true Blade through and through,” the statement added, “whose passion and leadership helped define a remarkable era. His achievements are etched in the fabric of this club: from guiding us to promotion from League One, to an unforgettable ninth-place finish in the Premier League, to steadying us through challenges with resilience and pride.

“This season, he once again reminded us of his calibre by rallying the squad to a strong finish – only for it to end in devastating heartbreak at Wembley. It was a painful conclusion, but also a testament to how far he brought this group.

“Chris led with heart, with grit, and with a fierce commitment to the values of this city. We will forever be grateful for his contributions and wish him and his family nothing but success in his next chapter.

“Looking ahead, we are delighted that Rubén Sellés will take over as first team manager. Rubén is a culture setter and represents a new direction. His work to date in England and in Europe has marked him as one of the more promising and progressive coaching talents. He demands intensity in execution and an attacking style of play – qualities we believe are essential for our club’s long-term ambitions.

Ruben Selles “understands the power of potential and how to unlock it,” say Sheffield United

“Rubén understands the power of potential and how to unlock it. How to grow players who can grow with the team. His ability to integrate academy talent, employ innovative recruitment and analytic strategies, play an exciting brand of football, and adapt dynamically to the modern game, are all tenants we believe that the next great chapter of Sheffield United football will be built upon.

“As owners, please know that we remain unwavering in our goal: to see Sheffield United not only return to the Premier League, but to establish ourselves as a club that can compete consistently at a high level.

“This decision has not been made lightly. We are setting a new course – one built for the future, rooted in our identity, and aimed squarely at bringing sustainable success to your city. To our supporters: thank you for your unwavering loyalty and belief. You are absolutely vital to our ability to succeed and we know you will given Rubén full backing.

“The road ahead may require patience, but also promises excitement, growth, and a footballing identity that reflects both our history and our ambition. Up the Blades!”