Sheffield United take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Tuesday night, and their hosts will be without a key figure.

Blackburn Rovers will be without captain Todd Cantwell for Tuesday night’s Championship clash with Sheffield United at Ewood Park.

The attacking-midfielder was absent for Rovers’ 2-0 defeat to Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, with it later confirmed by boss Valérien Ismaël he had been unable to train throughout the international break.

The former Rangers and Norwich City ace has been a beacon of light during a difficult start to the season for Rovers, scoring three goals and registering one assist in seven Championship appearances.

Ismaël confirmed Cantwell took a kick to his knee during Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Stoke City in their final game before the October break and will require more time to recover, meaning he has been ruled out of the midweek tussle with Chris Wilder’s side.

Cantwell ruled out of Blades clash

As quoted by the Lancashire Telegraph, Ismaël said: "He got a kick on his knee after the game against Stoke.

"It was swollen throughout the international break, so he didn't train with us for two weeks now. It will take maybe eight days, ten days.

"I can't tell you at the minute. We have to assess every day. He's getting a little bit better and better, but not that better that we can see when he comes back.

"So it's not a major injury because we make all the assessments, so there's nothing broken inside or tears. But it's just painful for him at the minute.

"Tuesday, for sure, he won't be available and unlikely for Saturday because Todd is a player who needs full a week to train. So at the minute, I expect it more likely against Leicester, rather than next week."