'Equal game' - Watford boss Javi Gracia gives verdict on Sheffield United defeat by making Blades point
Watford head coach Javi Gracia did not believe there was much to split the two teams following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon.
United secured their maiden home win of the campaign at the fifth time of asking via Callum O’Hare’s second goal of the season. He turned the ball home from close range, stabbing in Andre Brooks’ effort right on the line.
Although the Blades carried the greater threat for much of the afternoon, Watford had chances to pull themselves level, the best of which saw Imran Louza hit the crossbar with an effort from inside the penalty area.
United, though, did just enough to see the job through, meaning Gracia marked his first game back in charge of Watford with a defeat.
And the Hornets boss felt the contest was settled as a result of one side making the most of their chances and the other failing to follow suit.
Gracia gives verdict on Blades defeat
Gracia told the media: “It was an equal game where the details made the difference.
“There was a moment in the second half when we had our best chance [Wiley] and the chance to change the game. You have to take these moments, and take the chances you create.
“In the second half there were moments for both teams. They took their chance and we didn’t.”
O’Hare’s 59th-minute winner sentenced Watford to a third away defeat of the season, meaning they remain without a victory on the road since February.
Next up for the Hornets is a clash with West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.