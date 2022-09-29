Sheffield United: Birmingham City handed Rhian Brewster warning after England U21 brace

The former Liverpool man netted a brace for Lee Carsley's men in victory over Italy last week and came off the bench against Germany at Bramall Lane earlier this week.

Brewster is still searching for his first United goal of the season but his second goal in particular, a delightful dinked finish after an earlier penalty had put England ahead, against Italy belied any hint of anxiety in front of the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Paul Heckingbottom, the Blades manager, said ahead of this weekend's clash with Birmingham City at Bramall Lane: "Rhian is buzzing with that [his brace].

"His finishing today [in training] has been top class and it's just a matter of time with him.

"He's fully recovered from his injury and is working and training hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian Brewster in action for Sheffield united at Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

"This is the longest we as a coaching staff have had him fit and available on the grass, and maybe the longest since he's been at Sheffield United. So we're really pleased with that."

Brewster, James McAtee and Tommy Doyle returned today after England U21 duty, as did Reda Khadra (Germany U21), Sander Berge (Norway), John Egan (Republic of Ireland), George Baldock (Greece), Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Wales) and Daniel Jebbison (England U20s).

"I'm not a fan of international breaks," Heckingbottom admitted. "But it's good to have everyone back, there's a good energy and we can get cracking now."