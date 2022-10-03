“It’s always looked like fun and they’re a bit of a strange bunch, they stick together through thick and thin. It’s a little bit like us forwards. We always push each other too. Those lads are the same.”

Despite his lack of inches, one suspects the Sheffield United captain and centre-forward extraordinaire would have made a pretty good shot-stopper given the determination and ability to reinvent himself he has shown throughout his remarkable career which started, more than two decades ago, when he enrolled on Bramall Lane’s youth programme. But even though he has chosen to earn his living tearing defences apart rather than anchoring them together, becoming the most prolific marksman in Championship history towards the end of last season, Sharp is still fascinated by those whose job it is to prevent players like him from doing their own. Indeed, he traces some of the tricks which he hopes to showcase against Queens Park Rangers tomorrow back to his conversations with Wes Foderingham, Adam Davies and Jordan Amissah on United’s training ground.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with ‘keepers. It makes sense if you’re an attacker. Why would you not ask them the things they like and they don’t like? They’ll tell you the things they want strikers to do in certain positions, the techniques they use to try and make you react how they want. If you know them, if you understand what they are, then you can do the exact opposite.

“Plus, like strikers, they have to have a certain mindset. They’ve got to be really focused and strong-willed. Take Wes for example, he came here probably as a number three to begin with, then a number two and now he’s the number one. People doubted him. It never fazed him. Now he’s in the side and he’s been a breath of fresh air.”

United enter their meeting with the Londoners first in the Championship table and having kept a clean sheet in four of their last five outings following Saturday’s draw with Birmingham City.

Sheffield United captain and centre-forward Billy Sharp: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

Now fully recovered from the ankle injury he sustained during August’s draw with Middlesbrough - “I tried to continue but when I got my boot off at half time, it just ballooned up” - Sharp aims to use the visit of Michael Beale’s side as a launchpad for his season. And, despite turning 37 in February, a step towards earning a new contract with United. Now in his third and finest spell with the club he has supported since childhood, Sharp has scored 113 times in only 207 starts since returning from Leeds in 2015.

“I want to start every game but I know that’s not going to happen because the rest of the lads are doing so well. But because I’m also a United fan, I’m chuffed to bits for them. I’ll be doing my damndest to get back in but I’ll have to fight for my place and that’s good.”

As well as working on his own fitness following a series of niggles this term - “There’s been nothing serious, just what you usually get in football” - Sharp spent most of last month helping prepare United for games as part of manager Paul Heckingbottom’s desire to build a collaborative approach behind the scenes. As well as giving ‘My favourite thing’ presentations to team mates - “I’m du to do mine soon,” Sharp says - members of the first team squad are also being encouraged to help United’s team of analysts compile information on forthcoming opponents.

Goalkeepers like Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham (right) are a source of information for Billy Sharp: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“It’s good, it gives you insight and a different voice,” Sharp continues. “It’s something I’m really interested in.”

Not that Sharp, who has hit the target 264 times in total as a professional, has any intention of becoming a full time coach just yet. Despite now managing Brunsmeer under-7’s and also bringing players on his own academy programme to face their counterparts at United last week.

“Injury, that’s the worst part of being a footballer. Some people, it doesn’t seem to bother them. Bur for me, it’s horrible.

“We have got the squad to do it. The team is picking itself at the minute but the manager will have options there if things slacken off, because a few of us are coming back.

Billy Sharp's fellow Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie (centre): Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I want to get back in the team, that’s the main aim. Selfishly, of course I do. There will be a chance for me, I know there will be. It’s about training and being ready.”

Sharp also sandwiched spells with the likes of Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Reading in between his second and latest spell with United, is nevertheless delighted to see fellow marksman Oli McBurnie rediscover his form following a difficult period. Sharp is also backing Rhian Brewster to follow in McBurnie’s footsteps after crediting the former Liverpool youngster with having “the hardest” shot at the club. “I don’t know how he hits it like that at times. He’ll show what he’s doing in training, day in and day out, soon. I know it.”

In the meantime, Sharp is not averse to seeking advice himself as he attempts to continue honing his skills.

“You never stop learning, adding different bits and pieces to your game, because you have to keep developing and adapting. You can bever stand still. And, like I said, some of the people I’ll always look to are goalkeepers. Don’t tell them I mentioned this, but I really admire them.”

