Ivo Grbic's Sheffield United future made clear as Blades turn transfer attentions to incomings

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ivo Grbic’s Sheffield United future prospects have been made clear after the goalkeeper secured another loan move away from Bramall Lane. The 29-year-old spent time at Super Lig side Rizespor, and has returned to the Turkish top flight to join Fatih Karagümrük.

The Croatian international was signed as an option for the Blades’ No.1 spot but it didn’t work out and United quickly decided to cut their losses, signing Michael Cooper from Plymouth last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grbic returned to Bramall Lane for pre-season after playing 22 games for Rizespor but it was always an untenable situation, having both he and Adam Davies as back-up to Cooper with promising stopper Luke Faxon also in the building.

So an exit seemed somewhat inevitable, with Karagümrük making their move to take him back to Turkey. For the Blades it gets at least a portion of a decent wage off the books for the season and also puts Grbic in the shop window, before he returns next summer for the final year of the deal he signed when he arrived from Atletico Madrid.

Ivo Grbic's Sheffield United future made clear after latest exit

A statement from the Turkish side confirmed: “Our club has reached an agreement with Sheffield United for a one-season loan of goalkeeper Ivo Grbic. Our 29-year-old goalkeeper, who has experience in the Premier League, Ligue 1, and the Champions League, and won La Liga with Atletico Madrid, has also worn the Croatian National Team jersey twice.

“Having protected the goal for Çaykur Rizespor on loan last season, we welcome Ivo Grbic to the Fatih Karagümrük family and wish him success under our red and black jersey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United, who also sanctioned the departures of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Kieffer Moore this week, will now turn their attentions towards incomings. Former Ipswich Town defender Ben Godfrey has been identified as a potential replacement for Ahmedhodzic after he moved to Feyenoord, with contact understood to have been made with Atalanta over a potential loan deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United kick off their Championship season this weekend, at home to Bristol City, with boss Ruben Selles expected to provide an update on his side’s transfer progress when he faces the local media this afternoon (Thursday.)