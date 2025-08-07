Ruben Selles drops Anel Ahmedhodzic transfer bombshell as Sheffield United seek urgent replacements
Anel Ahmedhodzic made it clear that he was not going to sign a new contract at Sheffield United before his sale to Dutch giants Feyenoord this week, boss Ruben Selles has confirmed. The Bosnian defender moved to De Kuip after a deal, in the region of £7m, was struck after the first offer was rejected.
Ahmedhodzic was due to become a free agent next summer after entering the final year of his Bramall Lane contract and although discussions did take place about extending his stay, the player’s stance was that he saw his future elsewhere.
That saw a swift end to his United career this week, with the Dutch side making their move on Monday before the deal was wrapped up the following day. His exit was followed by that of Kieffer Moore, who joined Wrexham in a long-awaited deal worth more than £2m.
Speaking this afternoon ahead of his first competitive game in charge against Bristol City on Saturday teatime, Selles said: “Football is football and those things happen. It's not the first time. Kieffer was a bit longer in time so we were prepared for that.
“The situation with Anel was completely different. They needed a centre-back pretty quickly and in 24 hours, it was done. He made it clear it was his last year here with us and we have to reinforce, especially in the centre-back position, with the best player we can get.”
