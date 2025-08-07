Rivals deliver Sheffield United promotion predictions amid Gus Hamer verdict, Sheffield Wednesday concern

The Ruben Selles era officially gets under way at Sheffield United this weekend, with the new Blades boss under pressure from the start after succeeding Chris Wilder at the helm. The demand seems clear on the former Reading and Hull City boss, based on what happened to Wilder - it’s promotion or bust.

The Blades kick off what they hope will be a memorable season on Saturday teatime at home to Bristol City, who they brushed aside in the play-off semi-finals last term on their way to a painful Wembley defeat to Sunderland that preceded Wilder’s departure.

A slow summer in the transfer market has since followed, with the Blades light in several key areas after sanctioning three exits - of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Kieffer Moore and third-choice goalkeeper Ivo Grbic - this week alone.

There are now just over three weeks left of the summer transfer window and what happens in them could define the next nine months or so for the Blades. Ahead of the season start, reporters from every Championship club gathered to share their predictions on what will happen - here’s how many predicted success for the Blades...

Birmingham City - Alex Dicken, BirminghamLive

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Coventry City. Ipswich are the stand-out team and have some quality players at this level, I think they are comfortably the strongest team in the league at the time of writing. Coventry might not be as fancied as some, but they have a nice balance to their XI, and I like Frank Lampard as a coach. He has built upon what Mark Robins did at Coventry and I wouldn't be surprised if they won a close race for second.

Play-offs: Southampton, Birmingham City (winners), Leicester City, Sheffield United. The next four strongest teams will make up the play-offs. Leicester have quality, but I don't think they will blitz the league this time around. Southampton are a bit of an unknown under Will Still, albeit with a squad stacked with good Championship players, and Sheffield United still have some very solid second-tier players in their ranks. But I have followed Blues for the last 12 months and seen the foundations being laid for what they hope will be a promotion push. Their recruitment has been strong this summer, and I expect them to be in the conversation.

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Blackburn Rovers. Sheffield Wednesday are everyone's favourites for relegation given the crisis at Hillsborough and I have reservations about Hull and Blackburn too. Hull almost went down last season and I struggle to see how they aren't down there again given that they have needlessly sacked a promising manager for the second summer in succession.

Surprise package: Coventry City. I'm not sure Coventry fit the profile of a surprise package, but few people will be expecting them to finish second. I really like the make-up of their squad and, if they add a quality striker before the end of the window, I fancy them to finish second.

How would you assess Blues' work so far? Blues have a shot at promotion, and that is far more than you expect when a team is promoted to the Championship. They have a solid base with some players that will impress in the Championship, like Christoph Klarer, Tomoki Iwata and Paik Seung-ho, and they have added some proven performers. People like Bright Osayi-Samuel, Tommy Doyle and Demarai Gray need no introduction. Their success might depend on whether Kyogo Furuhashi, a big-money signing from Rennes, can provide adequate competition to talisman Jay Stansfield.

Player to watch: Paik Seung-ho. Paik looked good on his brief foray in the Championship in the second half of the 2023/24 season as Blues were relegated, but he is now wiser and at home in English football. Few players in the league possess equal ability to the South Korea international and he could be a stand-out this season.

Where will they finish? 4th. I don't see why Blues can't finish inside the play-offs this season. Depending on who they sign in the remainder of the window, they might even do better.

Blackburn Rovers - Elliott Jackson, The Lancashire Telegraph

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Sheffield United, Birmingham City, Coventry City, Leicester City (winners)

Relegated: Stoke City, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: Millwall

How would you assess Rovers' transfer work so far? Rovers have lost some Championship pedigree in the form of Danny Batth, Andi Weimann and, most notably, Tyrhys Dolan. Callum Brittain has been sold to Middlesbrough, too.

The club have shopped overseas for the bulk of their business. They have five (soon to be six) fresh faces in at the time of writing, with only Hull City’s Sean McLoughlin having any prior second-tier experience. Rovers will struggle to match last season’s finish of seventh due to their budget, perceived overachievement last time out and the increased quality around them. Ultimately, I think they’ll drop down the table due to the financial reality of the division.

Player to watch: Of the existing squad, I’d hope that Yuki Ohashi can have an even better season. After a year adapting to English football, learning the language and enjoyign a break followed by a full pre-season, I’m hoping for 15 goals, at least.

Where will Rovers finish? I’ve landed on 14th. Some Rovers fans might see that as pessimistic but I think it’s a fair reflection of the factors listed above. I don’t really see it as a negative prediction, to be honest!

Bristol City - Dan Carter, Bristol Live

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Sheffield United (winners), Birmingham City, Norwich City, Coventry City

Relegation: Hull City, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: Millwall

How would you assess the Robins' work so far? It has been a summer of change at Bristol City. The departure of Liam Manning and the appointment of Gerhard Struber feels like an awfully long time ago already, but that switch in the dugout has left a sense of uncertainty about just what should be expected of the Robins this term. While the majority of the squad that secured a first top-six finish in 17 years last term remains in place, and some smart additions have been made, it remains to be seen if Struber can replicate his predecessors’ success.

The addition of Emil Riis is the standout of the summer. The Dane appears to be, on paper at least, the proven forward the Robins have been looking for, while Adam Randell, Joe Lumley, and Radek Vitek add some much-needed depth. Further additions would be welcomed by fans and the head coach alike, but exits seem required first.

Perhaps the most positive aspect of the Reds’ window so far has been the lack of major outgoings. Club captain and last term’s Player of the Year, Jason Knight, remains in the West Country, and City’s chances of success this term will be boosted if that remains the case when the window closes next month.

Player to watch: Ross McCrorie. The Scotland international has had a difficult time with injuries since he arrived at Ashton Gate from Aberdeen two years ago, but showed just how good he can be in the final weeks of last season. He’s carried on his knack of scoring goals from wing-back over the course of pre-season and could carry a real threat in Struber’s system.

Where will the Robins finish? 9th. With a period of transition expected following the change in the dugout and a stronger Championship likely this time around, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see City slip a couple of places. With that said, there is every chance the Robins could finish lower but pick up more points in the process.

Charlton Athletic - Richard Cawley, South London Sport: Charlton Athletic Edition

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Sheffield United (winners), Southampton, Coventry City, Birmingham City

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Preston North End

Surprise package: Derby County

How would you assess Charlton's work so far? Charlton have spent more money on signings than in their two previous promotions to this level combined - and by a huge margin. Nathan Jones has been able to get a lot of his transfer business done early. The objective is consolidation, by any means necessary. Much will depend on the ability of top League One talent like Charlie Kelman, Rob Apter, Isaac Olaofe, and Sonny Carey being able to step up and deliver at a higher level.

Player to watch: Charlie Kelman. League One’s Golden Boot winner. Can he crack the Championship next?

Where will Jones' men finish? 19th

Coventry City - Andy Turner, Coventry Telegraph/CoventryLive

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Coventry City to beat Sheffield United after Leicester City and Birmingham City are eliminated

Relegated: Oxford United, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: Derby County – John Eustace is a really good manager in the making. Birmingham City and Wrexham come up with massive potential and superstar sugar daddies: promotion looks a big stretch but it wouldn’t be too surprising if Blues are there or thereabouts.

How would you assess the Sky Blues' work so far? Coventry’s transfer window has been pretty slow going with only three new signings so far (as of writing), two permanent full-backs in Kaine Kelser-Hayden and Miguel Angel Brau, while goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has joined on a season-long loan from Brighton.

In terms of out-goings, centre-half Luis Binks (Brondby) is the only senior player to leave so far since the retained list was published, but there are expected to be more departures to either fund or free up wages for more new arrivals as Frank Lampard begins to stamp his mark in his first big transfer window with the Sky Blues.

As such, City have a largely unchanged squad as it stands that finished 5th last season and should be capable of equalling that feat with another top six finish. Last season’s success was achieved without leading scorer Haji Wright (12 goals) for four months of the campaign, so with the USA international fully fit that will hopefully give them the edge and help them go one better this time around.

Player to watch: Jack Rudoni established himself as City’s talisman attacking midfielder in his first season at the club, providing 10 goals and 13 assists last term to help fire the Sky Blues into the play-offs.

Where will they finish? 5th

Derby County - Leigh Curtis, DerbyshireLive

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Leicester City (winners), Sheffield United, Norwich City, Birmingham City

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United, Portsmouth

Surprise package: Derby County

How would you assess the Rams' summer work so far? Derby have had a brilliant window so far, and there has been serious and significant investment in the squad. The £5.9m arrival of Patrick Agyemang has caught everybody's attention, a forward who has shown undeniable promise and excitement over in the MLS and with the US national team. Add to that the experience and quality of Carlton Morris, Lars Jorgen-Salvesen and Rhian Brewster and Derby have gone from famine to feast in terms of their attacking options.

I still think they are a player short in the wide areas, somebody who has genuine pace and trickery, but there's still time to sort that. But it's a window where there has been an excellent blend of youth and experience. I still expect more business to be done, and that's why I think Derby will surprise a few this season, given how strongly they finished the season under John Eustace.

Player to watch: Patrick Agyemang would no doubt be a choice for many fans, but he's yet to play because of a hernia that needed surgery. I would be tempted to name him if he wasn't on the sidelines. Bobby Clark has just arrived from Salzburg, so I would say him because he's an exciting midfield player who has experience of the Champions League and the Premier League with Liverpool. Really liked what I saw of him at Anfield and Derby have long needed a number eight who can score goals from the middle of the pitch.

Where will Derby finish? I think it's a little early to be predicting Derby for a top-six finish, but they will be much better than last season. I can see them around 10th which would be another major sign of progress. Then if they can get to next summer and build again on what is shaping up to be an excellent squad, then maybe they will be bonafide playoff contenders.

Hull City - Barry Cooper, Hull Daily Mail/Hull Live

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Leicester City (winners), Millwall, Sheffield United, Coventry City

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic

Surprise package: Millwall under Alex Neil

How would you assess the Tigers' work so far? Well, it's been another summer of major change at the MKM Stadium. Ruben Selles, fresh from keeping the club in the Championship on the final day, was sacked and has since ended up at Sheffield United. Various managerial targets came and went before Sergej Jakirovic was plucked from the Turkish Super Lig after a terrific second half of the season to keep Kayserispor in the league.

Pre-season has been really positive on the pitch, but played against a backdrop of uncertainty. The club were slapped with a transfer embargo, which was lifted after payments were made to Aston Villa and Manchester City, but a three-window fee restriction was imposed, meaning the club could only sign free transfers and loan signings without a loan fee. City have appealed and the hearing took place on Wednesday, so we're awaiting the outcome of that.

Despite all of that, they've made some sensible signings. Semi Ajayi, Akin Famewo, Joel Ndala from Manchester City, John Lundstram and Oliver McBurnie have joined. Joe Gelhardt could be on his way from Leeds United, amongst others, before the window shuts. Goals will be the big question mark, but there's a growing sense amongst fans that, despite all the chaos, this could be a better season than last season's near-disaster.

Jakirovic is a really likeable, genuine bloke and you want him to succeed. He's refreshingly honest, keeps things simple, unlike so many managers wedded to their philosophy, and his players like him, so I'm curious to see how it all plays out.

Player to watch: Manchester City loanee Joel Ndala looks a real talent and though he's not played at Championship level, he has a raw excitement. Ryan Giles has enjoyed a fine pre-season and I expect Charlie Hughes to really kick on. There will also be a major focus on Oliver McBurnie and his impact after winning the race to sign him.

Where will City finish? This club is crackers, so it could finish 4th, 14th or 24th. I'll play it safe and say 12th.

Ipswich Town - Stuart Watson, East Anglian Daily Times

Promoted: Southampton, Ipswich Town

Play-offs: Sheffield United, Leicester City (winners), Coventry City, Birmingham City

Relegated: Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: QPR

How would you assess Town's work so far? More turnover than ideal. Was always going to lose top scorer Liam Delap, but captain Sam Morsy, Axel Tuanzebe and Cameron Burgess were all players the club hoped to keep. Star attacker Omari Hutchinson and silky forward Nathan Broadhead both face uncertain futures, too.

Big money has been spent on Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa (£7.8m) to replace Morsy. Time will tell how he adapts to English football having spent the last few years in France. Cedric Kipre knows the level, while Ashley Young brings elite experience (though is now 40). If, as expected, midfielder Jens Cajuste returns on loan and Chuba Akpom arrives from Ajax, then a couple of major holes will be filled.

It's a squad packed with proven Championship talent and, quite rightly, Ipswich are being hotly tipped. On one hand, I'm uneasy about that given the club relished the underdogs tag last time in this division. On the other, I look at the manager/players and, objectively, believe they'll follow Burnley and Sheffield United in posting a big points total as a newly-relegated club.

Player to watch: George Hirst. Played a key role in back-to-back promotions, had an impressive goals per minute ratio in the Premier League and looks ready to fill the sizeable shoes of Delap. Scotland has taken on the No.9 shirt and looked sharp in pre-season. If he stays fit, I can see him having a breakout campaign.

Where will the Tractor Boys finish? 2nd

Leicester City - Jordan Blackwell, LeicestershireLive

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Sheffield United

Play-offs: Southampton, Norwich City, Leicester City (winners), Birmingham City

Relegated: Oxford United, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: QPR, finishing just outside the play-off spots

How would you assess the Foxes' work so far? It’s not been the easiest of summers to this point. The fanbase has not yet been wholly won around after relegation, with frustration over the running of the club, the lack of communication over their demise, the slow managerial situation that saw Marti Cifuentes appointed just four weeks before the start of the season, and the lack of transfers in and out.

However, the mood has picked up since Cifuentes came in, with quick progress made on the pitch and the Spaniard’s ideas already coming to the fore.

They do have a very good squad, but unlike two years ago under Enzo Maresca when there was a settled team in place for the start of the campaign, there could still be lots of changes before window shuts this time. Fans will hope that by the time September comes around, Leicester have more than just a back-up goalkeeper to show for their transfer window.

Player to watch? Abdul Fatawu. His pre-season displays show his ACL tear has not hampered his speed and so he remains one of the most dangerous wingers in the division, while he also has lost time to make up for after nearly nine months out. Sixteen-year-old Jeremy Monga could light up the division, too. He has the talent to go to the very top.

Where will Leicester finish? 5th and play-off winners. While the severity of the potential points deduction is unknown, it seems likely Leicester will be handed one, and if it’s more than six points, that effectively rules them out of the automatic promotion race. But they have the quality, squad depth, and playing style to catch up and make the play-offs, where they may be the strongest team, even if they don’t finish third.

Middlesbrough - Craig Johns, Teesside Live

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Leicester City (winners), Millwall, Birmingham City, Coventry City

Relegated: Preston North End, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: Millwall/Stoke City

How would you assess Boro's transfer work so far? Middlesbrough head into the new season with a lot of uncertainty and unanswered questions - and very much a lot of work still to do. A new era under Rob Edwards, the signs in pre-season are that they’ve quickly adapted to a style very different to the one they played under Michael Carrick. But there’s still key areas in the squad to strengthen, while depth and injuries remain a huge concern.

Player to watch: Morgan Whittaker struggled to adapt in his first six months at the club, with Carrick’s style seemingly not suiting him well. In pre-season, he’s looked a lot more comfortable in Edwards' system. We know from his time at Plymouth how effective he can be in the Championship, and he sounds and looks really hungry to prove to everyone he still has that in his locker.

Where will Boro finish? 9th - Edwards has set his only target in season one to improve on last season’s disappointing tenth-placed finish. There’s still work needed on the transfer front, but I’ll back them to get what they need by the end of the window, but still only have enough for a slight improvement.

Millwall - William Scott, Southwark News

Promoted: Sheffield United, Ipswich Town

Play-offs: Leicester City, Southampton, Middlesbrough, Millwall (winners)

Relegated: Oxford United, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: Portsmouth

How would you assess the Lions' work so far? Millwall moved quickly this summer, addressing problem areas while making several statement signings. They broke their transfer record yet again to bring back in Josh Coburn, who formed a really good partnership with Mihailo Ivanovic down the stretch and has impressed this pre-season, while Alfie Doughty has a wicked left foot and has produced in the top flight. They are aiming to sign another central midfielder, and may need to add another centre-back, depending on what happens with Japhet Tanganga over the next few weeks.

From speaking to fans, this is the most optimistic many have been heading into a season. They finished the last campaign really well and they have only improved over the summer. The squad depth, especially in attacking areas, resembles a play-off contending side, with Alex Neil facing serious selection dilemmas ahead of Norwich this weekend.

The biggest improvement to me is the calibre of attacking talent they have. In the past Millwall have lacked players who can turn a game on its head - the difference-makers that top six sides always seem to have. After a year and a half of ambitious recruitment the club can call upon about six players who fit that mould.

They also have a head coach at the helm who has done it before, and a really strong squad atmosphere. It will still be an uphill task - Millwall do not have the budget of other sides, but if they can keep the squad intact past deadline day I would back them to put the cat among the pigeons and sneak into that final play-off spot.

Player to watch: Ra'ees Bangura-Williams. The 21-year-old had an almost surreal breakout campaign, going from under-21s football to an England under-20s call-up in just three months. He looked poised to kick on but picked up an injury on international duty that ruled him out for the rest of the season. Bangura-Williams signed a new deal in May amid reported interest from Premier League clubs and is fit heading into the campaign, but will face stiff competition for minutes. He has bags of natural talent, and is a rare mixture of tall but technically excellent. From speaking to him recently, he's very grounded and determined to stake his place in the starting eleven. If Alex Neil can get the best out of him, he could be Millwall's difference maker this season.

Where will Millwall finish? 6th.

Norwich City - Chris Lakey, Pink Un

Promoted: Leicester City, Sheffield United

Play-offs: Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Southampton (winners)

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United, Hull City

Surprise package: Birmingham City

How would you assess the Canaries' work so far? Pretty good – lowered the average age, look to have brought in some exciting players. In truth, we won’t know for a while. It’s now you have to trust the director of football’s talent-spotting abilities, although it’s surprising how many fans have an intimate knowledge of players from some of European football’s less glamorous leagues…if they’re anything to go by, Norwich are promoted.

Player to watch: Harry Darling - free transfer signing from Swansea

Where will City finish? 6th

Oxford United - Liam Rice, Oxford Mail

Promoted: Leicester City, Ipswich Town

Play-offs: Sheffield United, Southampton, Coventry City (winners), Birmingham City

Relegated: Charlton Athletic, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: I feel like Derby County could be a dark horse when it comes to the play-off chase. John Eustace got some good results when he went in after the sacking of Paul Warne, and with him in charge, I wouldn’t back against them riding the underdog tag and springing a surprise this season. I’d certainly expect them to push on now.

How would you rate United's summer work so far? After surviving their first season back in the second tier for 25 years, this summer has been about adding quality as opposed to quantity at Oxford United. Right back Brodie Spencer and midfielder Brian De Keersmaecker look like excellent additions and have really impressed during pre-season. The two recent arrivals of new strikers Nik Prelec and Will Lankshear are both eye-catching and will hopefully provide the additional firepower that was at times missing last season. The U’s know the battle they face at this level, but are seemingly in a good position to fight it out again this time round. It won’t be easy replicating last season’s 17th-placed finish, but with wily operator Gary Rowett at the helm, United are in safe hands to keep their heads above water.

Player to watch: The aforementioned De Keersmaecker has added extra class to the midfield, but I think this season could be a very exciting one for Tyler Goodrham. The 21-year-old can play off either wing or in the No 10 position, and has come up with some cracking goals and moments in recent years. In his first season at Championship level, he grabbed three goals and got six assists, and attracted plenty of rumoured interest from some of the division’s bigger sides. But with that experience under his belt, and a new long-term contract signed this summer, this could be the year he becomes one of the real shining stars of the level.

Where will Oxford finish? 19th

Portsmouth - Neil Allen, Portsmouth News

Promoted: Ipswich Town and Birmingham City

Play-offs: Sheffield United (winners), Coventry City, Norwich City, Southampton

Relegated: Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City

Surprise package: Charlton Athletic

How would you assess Pompey's work so far? During last season’s Championship return, Pompey lost their best striker to open-heart surgery (Colby Bishop), their best defender for almost the entire season (Conor Shaughnessy) and then, from February, their leading scorer and shoe-in for player of the season (Callum Lang). Regardless, John Mousinho’s men, against the odds, stayed up with two matches to spare.

After starting just four matches together in 2024/25, having those three back playing regularly in the forthcoming season will be absolutely huge for the Blues. Indeed, Bishop’s return in November transformed them last term.

With the classy Josh Murphy still present - undoubtedly Pompey’s best winger since the Premier League days - and underpinned by the raucous and massively influential Fratton Park, and there is every reason to hope they can build on last season’s overachievement of 16th place.

However, with two of the promoted three (Birmingham and Wrexham) splashing out in pursuit of the Premier League, and the returning Charlton also spending substantially, the Championship is undoubtedly going to be even tougher this season.

Still, Mousinho continues to demonstrate his talents as an outstanding young head coach (many fans were fearful he would be lured away this summer) and, with a stronger squad than last season, the Blues should manage to keep ahead of the relegation zone.

Player to watch: Centre-half Conor Shaughnessy was one of the stars of the 2023/24 League One title-winning campaign, yet featured just nine times last term following persistent injury problems. But he has returned to feature regularly in pre-season and looks raring to go. Keep an eye on Adrian Segecic too, a 21-year-old Australian attacking midfielder who is a bundle of energy and last season finished as the A-League’s joint-top scorer.

Where will Pompey finish? 17th

Preston North End - George Hodgson, Lancashire Post

Promoted: Southampton, Ipswich Town

Play-offs: Leicester City (winners), Coventry City, Sheffield United, Norwich City

Relegated: Hull City, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: They finished well last year so not a huge surprise, but Millwall. It was a toss up between them and Norwich for play-offs. If they keep Ivanovic for the whole season I think they've an excellent chance under Alex Neil.

How would you assess North End's work so far? PNE have been busy with nine new signings made at the time of writing, but the squad feels light on creativity and needs further help. North End's net spend should mean funds are still available, and it's vital they strengthen. Thierry Small and Odel Offiah are likeable additions and can hopefully become assets for the club moving forward. Once again, though, there looks few obviously weak teams in the league. PNE had the scare of their lives at the end of last season; at the moment, you'd struggle to be overly confident of them pulling well clear. There's still time to boost those optimism levels, though.

Player to watch: Thierry Small. Where will PNE finish? 18th

QPR - David McIntyre, West London Sport

Promoted: Coventry City, Ipswich Town

Play-offs: Southampton, Sheffield United, Birmingham City (winners), Millwall

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United, Preston North End

Surprise package: Charlton Athletic

How would you assess Rangers' summer work? QPR got off to an unexpectedly superb start to the summer, keeping Jimmy Dunne and making two really good signings in Amadou Mbengue (from Reading) and Kwame Poku (from Peterborough). At that stage, I was thinking a much better season could lie ahead than I initially expected. But since then, some momentum has been lost, with the squad currently looking a bit short in key areas and a familiar story of players being injured.

Player to watch: Kwame Poku

Where will Rangers finish? 15th

Sheffield United - Danny Hall, The Star

Promoted: Southampton and Ipswich Town. Boring, I know, to go with two relegated sides, but I think that will be the template going forward more often than not, such is the disparity between the top two divisions. Ipswich essentially assembled a Championship super-team in the Prem, no doubt with half an eye on going down, and Southampton will inevitably be strong if they can banish the hangover of last season with some early wins.

Play-offs: Sheffield United, Leicester City (winners), West Brom, Birmingham City. I have to back my boys, right? It could go either way after Ruben Selles replaced Chris Wilder, but the Blades still have real strength, despite an underwhelming summer window at the time of writing. Leicester's potential points deduction may play a part, otherwise I'd have tipped them to win the league, while I think West Brom may finally get it right and be joined by everyone's favourite plucky underdogs Birmingham, after they spent again this summer.

Relegated: Oxford United, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday. No city bias here, but as it stands, it's looking like Wednesday plus two others. Their issues are well-publicised with the prospect of more woe to come in the shape of points deductions. Oxford can be a tough place to go - as United found out last season - but they'll be swimming the tide again, while Charlton may just fall through the trapdoor back to League One.

Surprise package: Derby County. There's been some ambitious recruitment going on at Pride Park, and under John Eustace, they finished last season strongly and well clear of any relegation fears. I'm fascinated to see how Rhian Brewster gets on there after a fresh start following his Blades departure, while Carlton Morris is always fun to watch. Patrick Agyemang will be a handful as well, and their home crowd always seem to get behind their team.

How would you assess the Blades' work so far? I think United's chances are good, but their transfer activity so far leaves a lot of question marks. Key men have left, Vini Souza and Anel Ahmedhodzic and Kieffer Moore moving for fees and a host of loanees going back, and the fact they couldn't match their rivals in the race for Oli McBurnie, despite still being in receipt of parachute payments, has raised eyebrows.

They badly need centre-half reinforcements but the squad is generally strong, with the best goalkeeper in the league, last season's Championship player of the year - assuming he isn't sold - and a fired-up Tom Cannon who's looking to really show why United spent £10m on him after an impressive pre-season. How Ruben Selles goes about replacing the greatest manager in United's recent history will be fascinating, too. You sense that he needs a good start.

Player to watch: It has to be Gustavo Hamer. Officially the best player in the Championship last season and an absolute joy to watch - not just for what he can do with the ball, but his terrier-like commitment to winning it back if he loses it. For a boy born in Brazil, he is a very Sheffield United type of player and the fanbase has taken him to their hearts as a result. If - and it remains a big if - they can keep him at Bramall Lane, their promotion hopes will multiply.

Where will United finish? Fourth. I think the top two will be too strong, as things stand, but a play-off place should be achievable. From there, given United's dreadful record of 10 defeats from 10 in the end-of-season shootout, we all know what would happen..

Sheffield Wednesday - Alex Miller, Sheffield Star

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Birmingham City (winners), Coventry City, Leicester City, Watford

Relegated: Swansea City, Preston North End, Sheffield WednesdaySurprise package: Watford - They're probably the most unpredictable team in the most unpredictable division, but their line-up looks strong and made for Championship football.

How would you assess the Owls' transfer work so far? What is this 'transfer work' you speak of? Wednesday's summer of discontent is well publicised, and it would be impossible to forecast anything other than a season of huge struggle. The players left behind in that squad have made a habit of beating the odds in recent seasons, but are low on numbers. Some of the young players who have impressed in moments will be handed the chance to shine - but it's a tough ask. That 2023 play-off miracle? The Great Escape of 2024? A survival this time out would surpass both of them.

Player to watch: I'll go for Pierce Charles. The Northern Ireland number one is a goalkeeper of huge potential and has all the skills to make it in the top division. He's just turned 20 and - assuming he's not the made the latest piece of family silver sold off to keep the lights on - is a player I'd expect to grab some admirers along the way. Midfielder Sean Fusire is another young player of high potential, while Bailey Cadamarteri will get a chance to show his development up top.Where will the Owls finish? As much as I'd love to jump into the realms of stoic optimism, it's tough to suggest anything other than relegation. Things can change - and how the Wednesday hopeful are praying for a takeover at some stage - but right here and right now the feeling is one of damage limitation and making the best of a mess made by one man alone - Dejphon Chansiri.

Southampton - George Rees-Julian, Southern Daily Echo.

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Leicester City (winners), Birmingham City, Coventry City, Sheffield United

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Blackburn Rovers, Hull City

Surprise package: Birmingham's success wouldn't feel like a huge surprise, and neither would Charlton Athletic.

How would you assess the Saints' summer transfer work so far? Saints have a squad filled with Championship-proven players but are yet to refresh a squad with no confidence. They could still lose key players, Tyler Dibling and Mateus Fernandes, and the pressure is on to replace them if they leave. A poor start could compound the falling feeling, but that can soon be forgotten with a few wins.

Player to watch: Jay Robinson. Where will Southampton finish: 2nd

Stoke City - Pete Smith, The Sentinel and StokeonTrentLive

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Sheffield United (winners), Coventry City, Birmingham City, Leicester City

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United, Blackburn Rovers

Surprise package: Stoke City

How would you assess the Potters' transfer work so far? Stoke have brought in players who look like they will affect the first team, mostly to replace players who weren’t. It’ll be interesting to see how Mubama and Bozenik adapt to the Championship and if they and Sorba Thomas can help get more out of Junho and Manhoef. Phillips' return was an unexpected coup, and there’s hope Talovierov can build on the impact he had at Plymouth. Wouter Burger's exit was a necessary evil to make the squad stronger in both senses of the word.

Player to watch: Bosun Lawal barely played in his first season at Stoke due to injury, but he’s up and running now, and it’ll be fascinating to see how much progress he can make.

Where will Stoke finish? 8th

Swansea City - Tom Coleman, WalesOnline

Promoted: Southampton, Sheffield United

Play-offs: Ipswich Town (winners), Leicester City, Birmingham City, Coventry City

Relegated: Preston North End, Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday. Surprise package: Wrexham or Birmingham City

How would you assess the Swans' transfer work so far? Swansea's business has been pretty strong in the sense that all the players they've brought in look to be solid acquisitions. Landing centre-back Cameron Burgess feels like a particularly big coup for the Swans, who obviously lost star defender Harry Darling earlier in the summer. However, there is still a worrying lack of depth in certain areas, and the team still lacks a real out-and-out goalscorer. Having done so well in getting a chunk of their business done early, there is still a lot of work ahead.

Player to watch: Goncalo Franco will be the popular choice, and it's easy to see why. He has the potential to be one of the best midfielders in the division and could well end up playing Premier League football one day.

But I personally can't wait to see how Ethan Galbraith gets on. The Manchester United product attracted plenty of admirers during a really impressive spell with Leyton Orient, including a decent outing against Man City in the cup last season. It's always tricky to read too much into preseason games, but from what I've seen, he's slotted in really well. He's tidy on the ball and can clearly pick out a pass. The step up to the Championship will admittedly be a challenge, but if he can deliver, he could prove to be the man who makes them tick next term.

Where will the Swans finish? Swansea finished 11th last time out largely due to their impressive run of form under Alan Sheehan towards the end of the campaign. Anything above that would be considered a success, I think. I wouldn't be surprised if they're part of the top six conversation at some point, but I fear the lack of depth in the squad, if unaddressed, will start to show when the season really kicks into gear. I'll go for 9th.

Watford - Adam Drury, Watford Observer

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Leicester City (winners), Coventry City, Millwall, Norwich City

Relegated: Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End, Sheffield Wednesday

Surprise package: Portsmouth

How would you assess Watford's work so far? The biggest positive of the summer has been keeping hold of three star players - Imran Louza, Giorgi Chakvetadze, Kwadwo Baah. If they're all still Watford players on September 1, that trumps any potential signings. There is cautious optimism around the club, with more bullish messaging regarding a promotion challenge than we've had for a few years and lots of early business done - but ultimately it's been a disappointing few years and they will be judged on results, not words.

Player to watch: Kwadwo Baah. An electric right winger who I haven't seen any left-back manage to keep quiet yet. If he can stay fit - a big if after he suffered two serious muscle injuries last season - I think he can be a star of the league.

Where will the Hornets finish? 10th

West Bromwich Albion - Joe Chapman, Birmingham Mail

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Coventry City, Leicester City (winners), Sheffield United, Birmingham City

Relegation: Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United, Charlton Athletic. Surprise package Wrexham

How would you assess Albion's summer work so far? Albion's owners Bilkul are still having to clear up the mess they inherited, in a PSR respect. They're having to box clever in the transfer market and that means not spending millions of pounds on players and wages. Having moved the likes of Semi Ajayi, Grady Diangana and John Swift off the wage bill, they're been prudent thus far. At the time of writing, Albion have added Nat Phillips from Liverpool, Danish striker Aune Heggebo from Brann and George Campbell, a centre half from CF Montreal. There is still more work to be done, though, in the window.

Player to watch: Isaac Price. A talented young player, a Northern Ireland international, they signed him from Standard Liege in the January window. Tom Fellows will attract Premier League interest and praise from opposing fans, but Price is a real player and could have a big season.

Where will the Baggies finish? As things stand, ahead of the new season but not before the closure of the window, I'd have this current Albion side to repeat what they managed last season - finishing around 8th or 9th.

Wrexham - Richard Williams, Wrexham Leader

Promoted: Ipswich Town, Southampton

Play-offs: Sheffield United (winners), Leicester City, Birmingham City, Norwich City

Relegated: Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Oxford United

Surprise package: Wrexham!

How would you assess Wrexham's work so far? Wrexham have got momentum after three successive promotions, and Phil Parkinson has made eight new signings, with more to come, so he’s not standing still! A lot of people would be happy with consolidation after the quick rise through the divisions, knowing this is the biggest step-up yet, but the club is very ambitious. Premier League, and challenging for promotion this season, may be beyond Wrexham this season but you can bet they will give it a good go. I’d be happy with mid-table, though.

Player to watch: Lewis O’Brien. A sought-after midfielder who Wrexham signed from Nottingham Forest, O’Brien has a good engine on him and will get up the pitch to support attacks as well as do the dirty work. A huge signing when Parkinson landed him.

Where will Wrexham finish?: 9th