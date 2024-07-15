Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United facing competition from Coventry and Crystal Palace for Michael Cooper transfer as Wayne Rooney makes future admission

Sheffield United could face competition from the Premier League for goalkeeper Michael Cooper this summer despite Wayne Rooney, the highly-rated goalkeeper’s manager at Plymouth Argyle, believing that the 24-year-old will remain at Home Park next season. Cooper is set to become a free agent next summer after turning down the offer of a new contract that would reportedly make him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

That situation, plus the stopper’s reputation as one of the best young goalkeepers in the English Football League, has alerted the Blades, who have made him one of their top targets this summer after the departure of Wes Foderingham and uncertainty over Ivo Grbic’s future at Bramall Lane. Cooper travelled with Argyle for their pre-season trip to Marbella and played 45 minutes of their 2-2 draw with Orlando Pirates last week.

Speaking to fans on the trip, as reported by the Green and White podcast on Twitter, Rooney described Cooper as “one of the best ‘keepers in the league” and “important to how we’ll play” because of his abilities with the ball at his feet. The former England captain also stated his option that “Michael Cooper will be here for the season” but if anyone offered “silly money” for him, or teammate Morgan Whittaker, “then they will need to be listened to.”

United’s Championship rivals Coventry City are also said to be keen on Cooper while journalist Alan Nixon reported over the weekend that Crystal Palace also have him on their radar, if Sam Johnstone moves on this summer. Cooper’s price tag means that it will be a familiar story for United, of waiting for their ongoing takeover bid to conclude - and then hope that Cooper has not moved on in the meantime.

Boss Chris Wilder has a number of exciting deals lined up and ready to go for when he gets the green light in the takeover, with current owner Prince Abdullah unwilling to commit to substantial transfer fees while a deal to sell the club is ongoing. Meanwhile, the prospective new owners, a US-based consortium, are unable to influence any transfer business until they take the place in the Bramall Lane boardroom.