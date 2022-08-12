Sheffield United: 'Banger', 'Worth the wait' - Blades fans react as new away shirt is released

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Errea away shirt is white with a red central stripe and black pinstripe, paying homage to the kit worn by some of the club’s most iconic players including Tony Currie, Alex Sabella and Alan Woodward.

The new shirt is available to pre-order now, with delivery expected next month, and will be worn by the players for the first time on Sunday when the Blades travel to Middlesbrough to face former boss Chris Wilder.

Here’s how a selection of Blades reacted to the shirt online ...

@TeachSUFC: That’s actually lovely. Also, I don’t get people complaining about the colour. You’re aware we’ve had white kits with bots of red and black on before right? Our home kid is mainly red and black and this is mainly white so I really doubt there’ll be clashes.

@reus1889: It’s nice, but I can see we will be using the 3rd kit a lot, as It’s too similar to the home kit

@Justlewy_: Swear the whole point of an away shirt is so it’s not the same colour as the home shirt? It’s a nice kit obviously but I think we will definitely wear the third kit more

Defender Anel Ahmedhodzic models the new Sheffield United away shirt (SUFC)

@a_chimpan: Looks nice, but as with the home shirt, I think it looks too short on the players. Like if they put both hands in the air they will reveal 6 inches of stomach. Ok if you have chiselled abs, but not great for those carrying a bit of extra padding. Not worried for me, obviously.

@willsufc_: Don’t rate it but don’t care aslong as we go up x

@Anelball19: I think it’s unreal don’t know how you don’t rate it

@Fonzyy97: Really like that

@MatthewWragg8: Worth the wait tbh! Quality, best one for a while

@KevinTosh14: Definitely a no for me.

@dec_sufc: That is sexy, now release the 3rd kit

@MOGA_path: Hope the third kit is white, red and black, then we can have a 4th kit

@JakeLove246 : Would be even nicer if the stripe was on the left side over the badge