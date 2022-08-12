Sheffield United boss reiterates Sander Berge stance after latest bid revealed

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield United instructs Sander Berge against West Brom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Speculation over Berge’s future has intensified ahead of the closing of the transfer window on September 1, with Club Brugge working on a deal to bring the former Genk midfielder back to Belgium.

Berge’s representatives have been sounding out clubs both in England and abroad to gauge interest in their client since United fell in the play-off semi-finals last season, but no bids have yet matched the Blades’ valuation of their prized asset.

Berge has a £35m release clause in his contract and although Heckingbottom concedes that could be triggered at any time, in his mind parting with Berge would not make sense.

"That’s been there all the time,” the Blades chief said of interest in Berge.

"We've had bids and they've been knocked back. The club's been on record and said that we don't need to sell, and I'm grateful to Prince Abdullah and the board that we're not.

"I'm pleased the board see it that way as well because we need our best players here to give us the best possible chance of finishing as high as we can. Sander is one of those and I want our players here, I like them all and I want to use them all.

"However I need that backed up by Prince Abdullah and the board. They’ve done that and I'm grateful.

“You know what my answer will be, it doesn't make sense. I get paid to protect the team, that's my jobs. There's always discussions and I'm an employee, I get that. But my job is to protect the team.

“From my point of view I'm 100 per cent against it.”

Berge came off the bench during United’s Carabao Cup clash at West Bromwich Albion last night, but was unable to inspire a comeback after Karlan Grant’s second-half header booked Albion’s place in the next round.