In-depth look at Sheffield United's away shirt which "pays homage to Alex Sabella and Alan Woodward"

The Errea away shirt is white with a red central stripe, featuring a black pinstripe as seen on the Blades’ home shirt.

"The shirt celebrates the past and takes inspiration from the Blades successful era of the 70s and the iconic sash away kits that were worn by some of our most memorable players such as Alex Sabella and Alan Woodward,” United said.

"The bespoke away kit will again benefit from the highly technical and performing fabric Ti-energy nanotechnology, which is an antiviral and antibacterial water-repellent fabric.”

The kit will be worn for the first time at Middlesbrough on Sunday, and is available to pre-order now via United’s online shop with delivery expected next month.

The shirt was modelled by players including Billy Sharp, Jayden Bogle, Alethea Paul and Maddy Cusack … so let’s take an in-depth look at the Blades’ new away kit, with a third shirt set to be revealed later in the season.

1. 1 Daniel Jebbison in the Blades' new away kit Photo: Sheffield United Photo Sales

2. 2 The away shirt will also be worn by United Women Photo: Sheffield United Photo Sales

3. shef kit-15.jpg Skipper Billy Sharp in the new shirt Photo: Sheffield United Photo Sales

4. 4 Wes Foderingham in the new away goalkeeper shirt Photo: Sheffield United Photo Sales