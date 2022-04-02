In a drab game low on individual quality, on both sides, the result was decided by a fluke goal as Josh Tymon’s cross deflected off John Egan and into Wes Foderingham’s net to extend United’s away run without a win to five games.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom admitted his side didn’t do enough to win, but could – and probably should – have had a penalty when Rhys Norrington-Davies was felled inside the box in the second half.

Here’s how a selection of Blades fans reacted to the defeat on social media…

@S10Blade: You learn more about the team after a defeat, and today I've learned we are bang average. No way #sufc gets anywhere near a play-off final this season.

@gibbschelts: “Rebuild” with what??? An owner who has openly washed his hands and involvement with the club and won’t spend a penny this summer if still EFL! Youth players not good enough? Look down not up if next 2 months go wrong!

@Justin23Rice: Away form and performances have been so poor recently. Stoke weren’t better than us today we were just lacking up front, a point would have been ok today. QPR is a big game now, last game in hand, win that and we can be back in 4th

Rhys Norrington-Davies of Sheffield United under pressure from Ben Wilmot of Stoke City (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

@fullback_barney: The inconsistency of our players is frightening

@Garethhayden11: Twists and turns to come, but our away form is woeful, needs to improve

@Blades_Mad: Just another lethargic showing on the road, in a game that required us to take the initiative and stamp our authority on. Never happened, and that’s been too familiar away from home recently. Thank goodness we’ve five from seven left at home!

@craigsablade30: Performances apart from Boro have been way off it since Huddersfield away . We’ve just not been good enough last month or so . Injuries have played a part but on the whole we are falling short at the business end

@Berkshireblade: One area we need to strengthen is wing backs. Bogle and a attacking lwb would have transformed today

@cjtbb: Good job we’ve got 5 home game left

@blade_devon: At this moment in time it's Boro and Huddersfield to contest third place. We're just way off the pace and they've both got the momentum. Obviously we're still in it. Just. Tues is a must win game.

@AntSSimo19: Given a full season PH would’ve probably delivered the PO’s. Ultimately tho this side is not good / strong enough to challenge as the recent dismal away form indicates. Better sides better prepared for PL above us.

@mrdavidsykes: We’re a different team away from home. Not played well in ages