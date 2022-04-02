Stoke City 1 Sheffield United 0: Blades player ratings as they fall out of play-off places

In a poor game devoid of any real quality or magic, it was typically a moment of fortune that settled it as Josh Tymon’s cross deflected off John Egan past Wes Foderingham for what proved to be the winner.
United, missing all of their senior strikers, gave a first Championship start to teenager Daniel Jebbison while fellow youngster Will Osula later replaced him off the bench.
Jebbison had probably United’s best chance of goal in the second half, while Morgan Gibbs-White and substitute Ben Osborn also had good chances on an afternoon to forget for the Blades in Staffordshire.
Here’s how we rated the Blades players in defeat to Stoke.
1. Wes Foderingham 5.5
Could do absolutely nothing about Stoke's goal and was otherwise untroubled seriously, apart from a few routine saves and crosses. But that was helped by Maja's profligacy as he missed some good chances
Photo: Andrew Yates
2. George Baldock 4.5
Back in the side after his recent injury absence, Baldock offered United more natural balance down the right and had a penalty appeal turned down late in the game, much to his obvious frustration. Then, with United working up a late head of steam, he blasted a cross out of play for the last kick of the game
Photo: Paul Terry
3. Ben Davies 5
One of four changes after returning from injury, Davies produced a superb piece of defending at full-stretch to prevent Wright-Phillips opening the scoring at the back post in the second half
Photo: Andrew Yates
4. John Egan 5.5
The unlucky scorer of an own goal as Tymon's cross deflected off him and went past Foderingham to put the hosts ahead. Otherwise solid, driving forward with the ball through into midfield and picking up where he left off with his country over the break
Photo: Simon Bellis