Play was stopped in the first half when a pass from United’s Sander Berge was deflected off a Stoke player, and smashed the Lancashire-based official square in the face – sending him crashing to the floor.

After receiving treatment from Stoke’s medical team, Webb continued the game – which the Blades lost 1-0, falling out of the play-off places in the process.

Josh Tymon’s cross deflected off John Egan for the winning goal, and Stoke boss Michael O’Neill was unhappy after Tymon was denied treatment for cramp late in the game.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom also felt his side should have had a penalty, when Rhys Norrington-Davies was felled inside the area as he looked to cross in the second half.

The moment Webb was poleaxed was caught on camera and shared on social media by a Stoke supporter.