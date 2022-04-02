Watch the moment referee is POLEAXED by ball to face during Sheffield United's defeat at Stoke City

Sheffield United endured a day to forget at Stoke City this afternoon – and it was also a pretty painful one for referee David Webb, too.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 6:09 pm

Play was stopped in the first half when a pass from United’s Sander Berge was deflected off a Stoke player, and smashed the Lancashire-based official square in the face – sending him crashing to the floor.

After receiving treatment from Stoke’s medical team, Webb continued the game – which the Blades lost 1-0, falling out of the play-off places in the process.

Josh Tymon’s cross deflected off John Egan for the winning goal, and Stoke boss Michael O’Neill was unhappy after Tymon was denied treatment for cramp late in the game.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Blades player ratings from Stoke as they fall out of play-off places

United boss Paul Heckingbottom also felt his side should have had a penalty, when Rhys Norrington-Davies was felled inside the area as he looked to cross in the second half.

The moment Webb was poleaxed was caught on camera and shared on social media by a Stoke supporter.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Referee David Webb takes a hit and falls injured during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Sheffield United (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
David WebbStoke CityPaul HeckingbottomChris Holt