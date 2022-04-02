Sheffield United boss refuses to blame "unreal" rejected penalty shout for Stoke City defeat

A John Egan own goal, Josh Tymon’s cross deflecting off him and finding its way past goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, sentenced United to defeat in Staffordshire and saw them drop out of the play-offs.

The Blades could have had a penalty when wing-back Rhys Norrington-Davies was felled as he looked to cross, but the appeals were waved away.

Subsequent replays show that there was contact with the Welshman, rather than the ball, and Heckingbottom said it was “unreal” that the decision didn’t go United’s way.

“The goal and the penalty at the other end – which I wasn’t aware of until I saw the replay back – went against us, but I’m more bothered about our performance,” Heckingbottom said.

“It’s a disappointing result. The performance wasn’t what we were after either and if ever a game is looking like a 0-0, it’s that one.

Stoke City's Tyres Campbell and Sheffield United's George Baldock: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

“We showed a lack of quality in the final third really, which didn’t allow us to force the goalkeeper into enough saves and give us a foothold in the game or dominate it.

“When we did pass the ball and moved it quickly, we did get through them but we didn’t have the quality.

“We huffed and puffed, got in decent areas but didn’t have the quality to score.”