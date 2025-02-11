Sheffield United make big Rhian Brewster contract move amid Chris Wilder pledge over striker's future

Chris Wilder is insistent that Sheffield United have not yet seen the best of Rhian Brewster in a red and white shirt after confirming that the Blades are in discussions with the striker about a new contract. The former Liverpool man arrived back in October 2020 for what the Blades described at the time as a club record fee, which could have risen to £23.5m.

But many of the add-ons in the deal have not been met with Brewster suffering a frustrating time of it in South Yorkshire through a succession of unfortunate injuries. But United have been patient with the former Chelsea youth product and he is back available again, registering a crucial assist with a superb cross for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to score the winner at home to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Brewster’s initial five-year deal at Bramall Lane is set to expire in the summer as things stand but speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Middlesbrough, Wilder confirmed to The Star: “We're in discussions with Rhian and his representatives. I'd love him to stay. I'm a big fan. I don't go along with what people say. The boy didn't want to get injured.

“I've talked about that before but he's having a run of games and being fit and healthy, he's part of a front group which I'm delighted to have. We have real options now. Rhian starting and coming off the bench is a fabulous one and I'd love him to get that deal sorted out. His agent's talking to the club and hopefully we can come to some sort of agreement and arrangement.

“Sheffield United have not seen the best of Rhian, through situations that have not been his doing for the majority of the time. He understands there's pressure on him, that comes with a big price tag although it wasn't as big as everyone once said it was. It was nowhere near £23m but he came with big expectations but he's still got to prove he is still the player he was then. He's desperately trying to do that, he's an incredibly positive and popular member of the group and we love working with him. And I think everyone internally will be delighted if he continues on the path he is and raising his game and being a massive asset for us.”

The former England U21 international is still only 24 years of age and his injury struggle has helped him mature from the raw 20-year-old that made the move to the Steel City from Liverpool. “He's a London boy so he had that jump from London to Liverpool, and from there over to Sheffield United,” Wilder added. “It's been a tough one for him but we're believers and we're backers. We're fans and hopefully he can still have a big career ahead of him and some big targets that he personally wants to hit.”