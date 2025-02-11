Chris Wilder explains classy Sheffield United contract decision as Blades confirm Wolves man transfer addition

Sheffield United’s decision to hand defender Sai Sachdev an extended contract was not based on sentiment, despite manager Chris Wilder admitting that it was the right thing for the club to do. The right-back suffered a horror injury in a U21 game against Wolves earlier this season, later confirming that his leg had been fractured.

United recently tied the 19-year-old down to extended terms, with Sachdev penning an extra year to his current contract. It was a classy touch for a young man whose formative career has taken an early and significant blow, and also recognises the early work he has done on his rehabilitation.

The defender, whose leg remains in a protective cage, described himself as “proud to be a part of the Sheffield United family” and “truly grateful to the club for having faith in me.” Speaking this morning at his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Middlesbrough, Wilder said: “He's a highly-rated player here but he's lost a year of football and he needs to regain that.

“The right thing from the football club was to extend that which we've done. He's still got his cast on, he's still working extremely hard. He's in all the time and that's good for him and his mentality.

“But when he gets the cast off he can kick on to the next part of his rehabilitation. It was a really terrible injury that he received so there's still a long way to go but his attitude is good, we've given him time and we'll be patient with him in terms of his recovery.”

United, meanwhile, have confirmed the signing of young academy defender Lennon Patterson signing for the Blades after his eight-year spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers came to an end. A United statement said the 17-year-old “was highly sought after but the Blades have won the race for the attacking left-back's signature.”

Patterson joins Alfie Atherton and Jamal Baptiste, from Oldham Athletic and Manchester City respectively, as new signings for the United academy set-up.