Sheffield United backed to deal with Sheffield Wednesday mind-games after eye-catching financial claim

Danny Rohl attempted to shift the pressure onto Sheffield United ahead of his Wednesday side’s derby clash with their fiercest rivals this weekend - but the Blades have been dealing with a target on their back since the first kick of the season. The two fierce rivals clash once more at Hillsborough with United looking to keep their promotion hopes alive.

The Owls also have faint hopes of gatecrashing the top six but have no real jeopardy, leading many of an Owls persuasion to suggest that all the pressure is on the Blades at such a crucial stage of the season. The mind-games stepped up a notch yesterday when both managers met members of the local media to preview the game, with Rohl’s description of United as having “a value of £125m” raising a few eyebrows amongst supporters.

That value closely resembles the €124.4m value placed on the United squad by the notoriously-unreliable Transfermarkt website but that equates to £104m and also includes all United’s loan players. The lazy assumption that United’s success so far this season has been paid for rather than earned does a great disservice to the work Chris Wilder, his staff and players have done, and any pressure on them Sunday will not be unnatural.

“We've had a target on our back from day one with the minus two points,” Wilder said. “Stats are stats. Our away form is what our away form is [the division’s best] and their home form is what their home form is [the second worst]. It's not subjective, it's objective. And at the moment we're the second-best team in the division.

“It's about who handles the pressure the best, who delivers their gameplan best, who takes the big moments best, who keeps their discipline. We're confident we've handled those challenges and we'll handle this challenge. This group of players, they've all managed big games and produced performances. They wouldn't be at the level they are if they hadn't.“

“We trust in what we've done so far this season and we'll trust that if we turn up on Sunday afternoon, it will be good enough to win a really tough game.”

As it was in the first derby of the season, a 1-0 win for the Blades back in November, this instalment of a bitter rivalry takes place right before an international break - potentially guaranteeing one side two weeks of bragging rights and the other a long period of reflection.

“There'll be a lot of calmness and enjoyment if we do get a positive result,” added Wilder, “and it'll be a long two weeks for whoever doesn't get the result they're after. I should imagine it was a pretty long two weeks for them after the last one and a pretty good two weeks for us that we capitalised on and moved quickly on with. At the end of it, we've got time to assess and reflect.”

“Sheffield Wednesday, supporters, staff and players will enjoy a win if they get that. You've got to get the maximum out of it and you suffer when you go through the dark days.”