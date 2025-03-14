Sheffield United chief raises eyebrow at Shea Charles transfer claim ahead of Sheffield Wednesday derby

Sunday’s Steel City derby between Sheffield United and his rivals Wednesday is a big enough occasion not to need subplots - but Shea Charles’ expected presence in the Owls midfield is an interesting one. The Southampton youngster has been one of Wednesday’s leading lights this season after joining on loan, and will be free to face Chris Wilder’s side on Sunday afternoon after avoiding his 10th booking of the season before the midweek cut-off.

The situation will be scrutinised even more given the Blades’ interest in making what would have been a sensational transfer move to sign the 21-year-old in January, when his spell at Hillsborough was temporarily halted by an 11th-hour recall to the south coast. As The Star revealed at the time, Charles featured on a list of potential midfield additions eyed by boss Wilder as he sought reinforcements in that area.

United eventually signed Hamza Choudhury, the Leicester City man who was their initial top target before negotiations dragged on with the Premier League strugglers over obligation clauses in the deal, while Charles remained in S6 after they agreed a renegotiated deal with the top-flight Saints, with a higher financial contribution than the one they had originally agreed in the summer.

Speaking soon after his ‘return’ was confirmed, Charles faced the media and was asked about the interest from the Blades. "It was a weird one,” he said. “Any interest is good interest but I was always focused on staying here," he said. When asked directly if he could have made the move across the city, Charles replied: "Nah, no chance."

Asked in his pre-match press conference this morning if that was his understanding, Wilder said: “That's fair enough; we'll beg to differ on that. Listen, there was a conversation there, between us and Southampton as a football club.

“I respect his decision, he's an opposition player and he'll be doing his best. He's a good player. We were interested in good players. There was a break in the deal, and there was an opportunity. But he made that decision, and I respect that. And he's a main actor for them.”