Sheffield United contending with “issues” ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash amid Vini Souza, Tyrese Campbell update

Chris Wilder has demanded “another top away performance” from his Sheffield United group at city rivals Wednesday on Sunday, despite admitting he is contending with some injury “issues” for the Hillsborough trip. Key midfielder Vini Souza missed the midweek draw with Bristol City with a hamstring issue while Tyrese Campbell, who scored the winner in the first derby of the season at Bramall Lane, limped off in the second half.

Either man would be a huge miss for the Blades as they look to secure a first derby double for boss Wilder, going into the weekend with the league’s best record away from home. The Owls have the second-worst home form in the division, but all that will count for little when the two arch-rivals go head to head at 12.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

Despite those respective records the Owls were the slight favourites with some bookmakers earlier this week, and those odds would only shorten if the Blades were without any more key men. Asked about injuries, Wilder said: “Like, I should imagine, 99 per cent of the clubs at this stage of the season we've got issues, managing minutes as we tried to do in midweek,” Wilder said.

"We'll have our fair share of those and everybody else has so we'll try and make everybody available. Some will miss out and some will be involved but whatever we put out, we're expecting another top away performance from the group."

Asked subsequently if Souza’s injury wasn’t serious enough to rule him out of the game, Wilder replied simply: “No, not at all.” On Campbell and Tom Cannon, the expensive winter window arrival from Leicester City, the Blades boss added: “Available. I’m not going to go through all the names, as you can understand, but we’ll give them as much time and attention as we can over the next 24/48 hours.”

Rhys Norrington-Davies will miss the rest of the season after going under the knife to correct a groin issue while Oliver Arblaster is the Blades’ other long-term absentee. Jamie Shackleton recently returned to training while United hope to have one of either Alfie Gilchrist or Harry Clarke back fit to fill the problem position at right-back.

Across the city at Wednesday, boss Danny Rohl said the Owls’ injury situation “looks very good” with defender Di’Shon Bernard the only long-term casualty. “"Everybody wants to play, everybody wants to be in the squad, everybody is training,” Rohl said.

"Yan [Valery] was back on the pitch today and goes forward, Dom [Iorfa], Akin [Famewo] are going forward. I'm very positive that after the international break we'll maybe have everyone back except Dish. That would be fantastic."