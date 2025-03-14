Sheffield United have chance to cement legacy against Sheffield Wednesday after Hillsborough “cauldron” admission

Before the first Steel City derby of this season, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder welcomed a Wednesday fan into his house to do some work. Before the second, on Sunday afternoon at a packed Hillsborough, Owls defender Dominic Iorfa called in an electrician who turned out to be a staunch Unitedite.

Such is life in a two-club city with a rivalry as fierce as any up and down the country. Football’s first city derby is often criminally overlooked outside the city - Sky Sports have elected only to show this weekend’s clash on their ‘plus’ channel rather than on their main broadcast - but this is a game that, for fans of both sides, means everything.

That is ingrained in Wilder, as a son of the city, and was impressed on those who hail from elsewhere before the first game via a presentation featuring Blades players of the past and other famous faces explaining what makes games against the old enemy so important. One of his predecessors may have infamously dubbed it as “just another game.” Wilder knows that is absolute nonsense.

"Just as Dominic would have had that, it’s consistent with everything that comes in and around derby day,” Wilder said. “I get the passion, I get the emotion. It sometimes spills over the top, I understand that, but this is the city we live in and football's the number one sport.

"It's on everybody's agenda and we have to deal with it the way we deal with it. It's going to be on the edge; we know exactly what we're walking into. I've said all along that the game where we won 4-2 the noise, from my experience, was possibly the most deafening noise I've ever come across in a football stadium.

“Obviously it quickly quietened down as we know, historically, but we know everything's going to get chucked at us. It's not just a different away game, it's against your local rivals with all those things on the line and everything that everyone is trying to achieve.

"I'm trying to achieve a double as a Sheffield United manager, the players are trying to achieve a double that will go down in history. People remember winners. We're trying to preserve and improve our away record, which is the best in the division. And we've still got a fight to preserve or improve our league position, which is an outstanding achievement so far but still with nine to go.”

No matter how short or successful a Bramall Lane career, an iconic moment against Wednesday can cement a player’s legacy at Bramall Lane. This week Carl Asaba spoke to The Star about his winner 24 years ago; more recently, the likes of Michael Brown, John Fleck and Mark Duffy are still spoken about fondly in these circles mainly due to their unforgettable goals in local derbies.

“Of course,” Wilder agreed. “Whether it's getting the double from my point of view, whether it's the players or supporters, getting promotion and from the opposite. Their manager [Danny Rohl] will not want to get beaten twice and be known as a manager who lost both derby games, and their players too and their supporters.

"We understand it's going to be a cauldron. Their supporters will try to make their shirt as light as possible. But on the flip side, if we get the upper hand and manage to get in front and have a positive performance and get the result we're all after, then it will be a heavy shirt from their point of view.”