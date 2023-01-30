Sander Berge has told Sheffield United he is happy to stay at Bramall Lane until the end of the season, manager Paul Heckingbottom told The Star, despite revealing the Norway international was ordered to withdraw from the squad which faced Wrexham in the FA Cup because the Championship club could sell him to ease its financial issues.

Berge was set to travel to the Racecourse Stadium, where United snatched a 3-3 draw against the National League leaders, before travelling back to South Yorkshire after it emerged Heckingbottom’s employers are negotiating the former Genk midfielder’s sale with a number of Premier League clubs.

With his team second in the table and 13 points clear of third place, Heckingbottom admitted he would not personally endorse any decision to cash in on Berge. But after United were placed under a transfer embargo by the English Football League for failing to pay a debt, the 45-year-old acknowledged there is a very real possibility he will lose one of his most influential names before the window closes on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sander wants to stay, he’s fine.” said Heckingbottom. “The club could be discussing a fee for him and he might want to stay. We’re under an embargo and one way to get out of that is to sell. I don’t want that.”

Sander Berge was told not to play for Sheffield United at Wrexham: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

Asked if United’s precarious financial situation could see others depart at the critical stage of the campaign, Heckingbottom replied: “We’ve done well. But we’re not magicians.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after John Egan’s 95th minute strike ensured United’s presence in the fifth round draw, Heckingbottom confirmed he has presented his board of directors with the names of two targets should Berge depart. Fulham, Newcastle and Liverpool are among those being credited with an interest in a player who cost £22m when he arrived from Genk in January 2020. Officials at Craven Cottage are understood to have held detailed discussions with their counterparts in South Yorkshire about Berge although, as yet, no official bid is thought to have been forthcoming.

“We’d be foolish to sell a player and then not bring someone in,” Heckingbottom said. “I’ve been pushing. I’d be upset losing Sander, of course I would. But lots of things have happened (behind the scenes) which are bigger than this.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom does not want Sander Berge to go: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“If something happens, then we should be out of the embargo and we can bring people in,” Heckingbottom added. “He’s not here because we’ve been asked not to use him, because our club is speaking to other clubs about him. We are mid-takeover, under an embargo and there’s no clarity about which way it’s going. One way, like I say, is to sell. Everyone knows my thoughts on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli McBurnie handed United the perfect start at Wrexham when he fired them in front almost straight from kick-off. James Jones and Tom O’Connor put the hosts in front before Oliver Norwood equalised. Paul Mullin restored Wrexham’s advantage after Daniel Jebbison was shown a straight red card. However, Egan’s finish saw United snatch a replay.

“We knew how tough this would be,” said Heckingbottom. “Apart from 15 minutes, I thought we handled it well.”