Signed on a season long loan from Newcastle, where his contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the campaign, the 32-year-old hopes to feature in United’s starting eleven for August 1st’s visit to Watford. The first step along a path they hope will lead them back into the Premier League after losing in the play-off semi-finals two months ago, Paul Heckingbottom’s side could also name another new signing, former Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, in a new look rearguard at Vicarage Road.
But with United’s manager unlikely to unveil any major changes to the system which saw them earn a shot at promotion during the previous campaign, Clark said: “I’ve always been someone who relies on the intelligence aspect of things. I’ve played football for quite a few years now and so I can take stuff in, take information on board.
“I listen to the manager, the staff and also the rest of the lads. The information I pick up, I can use that to take into the games.”
A Republic of Ireland international, Clark represented Aston Villa before moving to the North-East where he won promotion from the Championship and then helped Newcastle re-establish themselves at the highest level.
“I watch, learn and take everything in during the friendlies and training sessions,” he said. “My experience should help but so will time.”