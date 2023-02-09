Sheffield United have been warned it would be a mistake to become too fixated on trying to protect their long unbeaten run, as they finalise preparations for Saturday’s game against Swansea City.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team enter the match having failed to taste defeat since the beginning of November, winning nine and drawing three of their last 12 outings.

But with his side second in the Championship table and 10 points clear of third placed Middlesbrough, Heckingbottom insisted: “I’m looking at those (points) not the run. You can’t go into anything making that (the run) the be all and end all of everything. Because, if you do that, then you miss out on opportunities. If we’re drawing, then that’s what I’m always looking at - trying to get the victory. That’s what influences the changes that I try and make, the substitutions that are going on and the little adjustments you do.

“I’d rather win two and lose one than draw three, because it’s more points isn’t it. That’s the thing we’ve got to be focused on - points.”

After meeting City at Bramall Lane, United then host their nearest challengers in the table on Wednesday night. Michael Carrick’s men travel to Cardiff City this weekend.

“All I ever look at is the game that’s in front of us,” Heckingbottom said, confirming former City centre-forward Oli McBurnie could return to action after making progress in his battle to recover from a calf injury. “The only time I ever speak about the future is when you (the media) ask me about it.

“We’ve had to earn the run we’re on. But points are the big thing.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with his team: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

