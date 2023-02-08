Ismaila Coulibaly will now feel like a fully fledged Sheffield United player, Paul Heckingbottom insisted, after making his full debut for the Championship club.

Three years after arriving at Bramall Lane from Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08, the midfielder started last night’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Wrexham; completing more than an hour of the game before being replaced by Oliver Norwood.

Coulibaly spent two seasons on loan with United’s sister club Beerschot, the second highest profile name on current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Adulaziz Al Saud’s portfolio of sporting interests, before being summoned back to England following the Belgian’s relegation from the Jupiler Pro League.

Ismaila Coulibaly during Sheffield United's win over Wrexham: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

Praising the youngster’s performance during the 3-1 victory over the visitors from north Wales, Heckingbottom told The Star: “I’m really pleased for Izzy, he’ll feel like a proper United player now because it was always going to difficult integrating him. He signed for us around two-and-a-half years ago but has spent most of that away from here. He contributed and he enjoyed the night. Even when he was on the bench he was up and celebrating the goals.”

Aged 22, Coulibaly made a flying start to his career with Beerschot before injuries impeded his progress. Capped by Mali at under-20 level, he saw a knee complaint stunt his progress at the beginning of the campaign but, after returning to fitness, will be hoping to face Tottenham Hotspur in the fifth round of the competition.

“We brought him back from Beerschot,” said Heckingbottom, whose side are second in the Championship table and 10 points clear of third ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Swansea City. “We kept in contact with him, even though it wasn’t always easy with him being over there.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with the midfielder's performance Gary Oakley / Sportimage

“He had a good time and a tough time, and it was important for me to get him back here and have a really good look at him.”

“He’s been training regularly and getting minutes in reserve games,” the United manager added. “But now he’ll feel as if he’s properly here. It’s really important for him to get those minutes and I thought he did really well.”