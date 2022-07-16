Khadra visited Bramall Lane earlier this week, where he was given a presentation outlining how United plan to use him next season by manager Paul Heckingbottom and other members of his coaching staff.

By granting the 21-year-old permission to travel north, Albion signalled they are happy with the arrangement they have discussed with United. Officials at the Championship club are also confident that Khadra’s decision to make the long journey north confirms he views them as a viable option after apparently being declared surplus to requirements by Heckingbottom’s counterpart Graham Potter.

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge faces Reda Khadra, then of Blackburn Rovers, last season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

United, who continue their preparations for the new campaign with a friendly at Scunthorpe this afternoon, are now waiting for the German’s representatives to reveal whether or not their client wants to spend the 2022/23 campaign in South Yorkshire.

Hertha Berlin and Sunderland have also expressed an interest in signing Khadra, who impressed during a spell on loan with Blackburn Rovers last term. But the latter are thought to have now begun the process of identifying alternative targets, which suggests they fear he is minded to either join United or hold talks with Hertha.

Reda Khadra is wanted by Sheffield United after being told he can leave Brighton and Hove Albion: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After unveiling Anel Ahmedhodzic, Tommy Doyle and Ciaran Clark following Adam Davies’ decision to agree a new deal with United, Heckingbottom views Khadra as the ideal candidate to fill the attacking vacancy he has identified within his squad.

United are understood to have opened negotiations with Khadra before former Derby County forward Tom Lawrence, who had appeared destined to join Heckingbottom’s team, chose Rangers instead.

Ahmedhodzic, Doyle and Clark could all feature at Glanford Park, where United will contest their third of six warm-up fixtures they are scheduled to take part in before facing Watford on August 1st.

Blackburn Rovers' Reda Khadra celebrates scoring a goal