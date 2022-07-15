Sheffield United: Anel Ahmedhodžić set for Chris Basham battle as new boy's best position is identified

Ahmedhodžić became United’s marquee player when he made the move, for an initial fee in the region of £3m plus possible add-ons if United are promoted, from Malmo earlier this month.

Formerly of Nottingham Forest, Ahmedhodžić spent time last season on loan at Bordeaux in France and operated on the left of defence for David Guion’s side.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international told The Star during United’s pre-season tour of Portugal that he is comfortable playing anywhere across defence, and can also operate in midfield.

And Heckingbottom - who could give Ahmedhodžić only his second taste of football in a Blades shirt tomorrow when United travel to Scunthorpe, if the defender recovers from illness – said: “It helps that he has played all across the back.

“He's seen as a right-footed centre back playing right central, but he has played on the left and he played very well for Bordeaux on the left. That's a big plus for us.

“You saw the versatility we needed in the squad last season. It is important.

“But if Anel wants to kick on and fulfil his potential, he needs to kick on and really excel in one. He's young enough to do that and naturally, as time goes by and he gets that little bit older, he'll become an expert in one position.

“If I was going to say where would he excel and where has he got the chance to be a top player, to fulfil his full potential, he'll be a right-side centre back.”

United’s coaching staff are excited by the prospect of seeing the 23-year-old in a United shirt, believing his talent and attitude means he has the potential to be worth many multiples of the fee they paid Malmo for his services.

Bordeaux, who were relegated to Ligue 2 last season, had an option to make Ahmedhodžić’s loan move to France a permanent one and United had to wait patiently until that clause expired before they could bring him to England, with the defender signing a four-year deal at Bramall Lane.

“That's not to say he couldn't play right back in a four or anything like that,” Heckingbottom added.

“I wouldn't see him as being that standard as a central midfielder but he can excel across a back three and in the two in a back four.

“He's had an upbringing where he can play in lots of positions, which is helpful and has probably made him the player he is.

“But we know we will be using him in a back three and, as I say, his qualities will lend himself to becoming a top right-sided centre back.”

Despite turning 34 next week, Basham will take some displacing in a position he has essentially redefined as an attacking centre-back.