"Proud" Ciaran Clark bids emotional goodbye to Newcastle United after signing for Sheffield United

Clark’s time at St. James’ Park realistically came to an end earlier this week when his season-long loan deal to United was officially confirmed. The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international is out of contract in the north east next summer and is expected to use his time at the Blades as effectively a season-long audition to make his move permanent.
Describing himself as “proud to have worn the black and white”, Clark posted on Twitter: “Newcastle - what an incredible club, city and set of fans.
“Wishing Eddie [Howe, manager], the staff and my teammates the best of luck for this season and beyond - I look forward to the exciting years ahead for the club.”
“Delighted to have joined Sheffield United for the season,” Clark added. “Can’t wait to get this season started.”