"Proud" Ciaran Clark bids emotional goodbye to Newcastle United after signing for Sheffield United

Clark’s time at St. James’ Park realistically came to an end earlier this week when his season-long loan deal to United was officially confirmed. The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international is out of contract in the north east next summer and is expected to use his time at the Blades as effectively a season-long audition to make his move permanent.

Describing himself as “proud to have worn the black and white”, Clark posted on Twitter: “Newcastle - what an incredible club, city and set of fans.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Wishing Eddie [Howe, manager], the staff and my teammates the best of luck for this season and beyond - I look forward to the exciting years ahead for the club.”

“Delighted to have joined Sheffield United for the season,” Clark added. “Can’t wait to get this season started.”