Sheffield United have reportedly been handed an unexpected boost as they look to land one of their key transfer targets over the coming weeks.

The Blades have maintained a long-standing interest in Arsenal youngster Daniel Ballard and were set to make a move this summer.

However, new Championship rivals Burnley looked to have stolen a march on Paul Heckingbottom after agreeing a deal with the Premier League giants for the 22-year-old defender.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Athletic have reported new Clarets manager Vincent Kompany has been a leading figure in helping sway the battle for Ballard’s signature - but it has now been claimed the deal has broken down after the Northern Ireland international was unable to agree personal terms at Turf Moor.

That could reignite United’s interest in the defender - although they face significant competition from Championship rivals Sunderland and Millwall.

Ballard spent last season on loan at the latter of those two clubs and Lions manager Gary Rowett recently confirmed he would be interested in taking the youngster back on a permanent basis.

He told News at Den: “Who knows? I think it’s always a little bit of cat and mouse in any deal, any negotiation and any price.

“Would we want to bring Dan Ballard back to the club at a price that we felt was the right price for us? Of course we would.

“But Arsenal have got a young player and they might have different ideas.”

Reports in the North East have also suggested newly-promoted Sunderland are keen on Ballard as they prepare for their return to the Championship after a four-year absence.