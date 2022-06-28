Boyes, aged 20, has joined Ian Burchnall’s side on loan until the end of the season after impressing during a similar spell with Solihull Moors last term.

Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, told The Star it is important the wing-back and his contemporaries continued to “get pushed” by presenting them with tougher challenges.

Sheffield United's Harry Boyes warms up ahead of a first team game: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“If they do well at one level, then of course you want to move them up the ladder so they’re continually tested,” he said. “That’s the sensible and right thing to do. That’s how they learn.”

“We consider things like this - where these players move to and spend time - very carefully,” he added. “There’s a lot of thought that goes into it and that’s important, because it might different from person to person.

“But what underpins it all is wanting to see them get pushed and performing at the highest level they possibly can be at that moment in time. That’s good for them and it’s also good for us – us as a club.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and his staff want to test the club's young players: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After being named in the National League’s team of the year following a series of accomplished displays at Solihull, Burchnall first became aware of Boyes after replacing Neil Ardley at Meadow Lane.

Zak Brunt, another graduate of United’s under-23’s programme, spent last term working under Burchnall and his assistant Michael Doyle. Together with Burchnall, the former United midfielder also moved to Gloucestershire earlier this summer.

“I’m really happy to get Harry on board,” Burchnall said. “He was a stand out player in the (National League’s) team of the season last year and he has an outstanding year behind him at Solihull.”

“Sheffield United rate him really highly and this is the next step in his development,” Burchnall added. “We feel that he’s more than capable of making the step up.