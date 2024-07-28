Stoke City boss Steven Schumacher. | Getty Images

Latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals

Sheffield United slipped out of the Premier League last season along with Burnley and Luton Town. They will be aiming for an immediate promotion from the Football League under Chris Wilder.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they are carrying momentum from staying up in the last campaign and will be looking to surprise a few. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship…

Stoke City want Blackburn Rovers striker

Stoke City are ‘interested’ in a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher, according to Sky Sports. The Potters are keen on luring the player to Staffordshire this summer.

Gallagher, who is 28-years-old, has been on the books at Ewood Park since 2019. He has since made 188 appearances in all competitions and has scored 37 goals.

Prior to his switch to Lancashire, he rose up through up through the ranks at Southampton. The ex-England youth international had loan spells away from the Saints at MK Dons and Birmingham City to boost his development.

Hull City lodge new bid

Hull City have lodged a new bid that could eventually rise to £7million for Wigan Athletic centre-back Charlie Hughes, as per reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. The Tigers want to bring the youngster to the MKM Stadium in this window.

Hughes is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has been a key player for the Latics in League One over the past couple of years. He spent time in the academies at Manchester City and Liverpool before joining his local team.

Hull lost defender Jacob Greaves to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town earlier this month and could see the 20-year-old as someone to replace him. However, their boss Tim Walter has been tight-lipped on the situation and has said, as per HullLive: "I'm the wrong person to ask. Better to ask the management because they know it more. My job is being on the pitch and trying to improve my players like I do and to bring the style of playing and the philosophy to them to to implement the philosophy, and that's what I do.

"Every time, every time, the phone is never still. You see me, I'm positive. I'm always positive because negativity, it's for nothing. It's good. I'm a positive human being, so I try to bring it to the lads and to the club and the fans, so it's fine for me."

He added: "It's a good player (Hughes). We can speak about more players, so it's a good player. I saw today a lot of good players from Newcastle, but also from my team so we can talk about every player in the whole world.”

Leeds United ace eyed

Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter is wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion, Football Insider claim. The 22-year-old helped the Whites reach the play-off final in the last campaign but they missed out on promotion after losing to Southampton at Wembley.