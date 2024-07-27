"Didn't look great" - Sheffield United sweat over Jamie Shackleton injury after ex-Leeds United man limps off
Sheffield United are keeping their fingers crossed for good news over the fitness of new signing Jamie Shackleton after he limped off in the first half of today’s friendly victory at Rotherham United. The former Leeds man was set to begin the season as United’s first-choice right-back, as things stood, but is now a doubt for the August 9 curtain-raiser away at Preston North End.
Shackleton went down holding his knee after an innocuous-looking 50/50 challenge on the edge of the Blades box but after lengthy treatment from the United medical team, he had to be helped off the pitch before heading straight down the tunnel. United were already light in that area after the departure of Jayden Bogle, to Shackleton’s former employers Leeds, with Femi Seriki stepping off the bench to cover Shackleton after his substitution.
“Everyone we've been to have been great hosts and it was a step up,” said boss Wilder after goals from Vini Souza and sub Louie Marsh saw United’s winning pre-season campaign continue. “It was a really competitive game. I thought at times our play was fabulous and you can see glimpses of combinations. The one downside is the injury to Jamie.
“It didn't look great when he came off, so fingers crossed. Because for 20 or 25 minutes I thought he showed what he's about and all his qualities. He's turned his knee, twisted his knee.
“So he's got to go for a scan and fingers crossed it isn't too serious. Because we can't afford injuries at the best of times. I want to keep the squad fit and healthy but he's gone for a 50/50 and just twisted his knee, so there's nothing you can really do about that ... an injury in a competitive game.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.