Sportimage

Sheffield United sweat over Jamie Shackleton fitness after injury blow in priority position

Sheffield United are keeping their fingers crossed for good news over the fitness of new signing Jamie Shackleton after he limped off in the first half of today’s friendly victory at Rotherham United. The former Leeds man was set to begin the season as United’s first-choice right-back, as things stood, but is now a doubt for the August 9 curtain-raiser away at Preston North End.

Shackleton went down holding his knee after an innocuous-looking 50/50 challenge on the edge of the Blades box but after lengthy treatment from the United medical team, he had to be helped off the pitch before heading straight down the tunnel. United were already light in that area after the departure of Jayden Bogle, to Shackleton’s former employers Leeds, with Femi Seriki stepping off the bench to cover Shackleton after his substitution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone we've been to have been great hosts and it was a step up,” said boss Wilder after goals from Vini Souza and sub Louie Marsh saw United’s winning pre-season campaign continue. “It was a really competitive game. I thought at times our play was fabulous and you can see glimpses of combinations. The one downside is the injury to Jamie.

“It didn't look great when he came off, so fingers crossed. Because for 20 or 25 minutes I thought he showed what he's about and all his qualities. He's turned his knee, twisted his knee.