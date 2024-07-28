"Don't look back, attack" Danny Röhl extends full-back message after Sheffield Wednesday trip
The German coach is busy implementing a fresh style of play at S6, building on the work already undertaken last time out as they secured Championship safety on the last day of the season. A raft of new players have been brought to S6 including two new full-backs in Yan Valery and Max Lowe.
The new pair played in the second hour of a 120-minute friendly against Werder Bremen on Friday that both Röhl and forward Josh Windass maintained the English side ‘dominated’. The Owls rallied back from a 2-0 deficit, their goals arriving courtesy of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama in what seemed to be a more frontline Wednesday 11.
The wide positions are key to how Röhl wants to go about his business this season. He offered praise to how his attacking forces went about things in the second hour and seemed to hold back special praise for four new players; Jamal Lowe and Olaf Kabacki as well as Valery and Lowe.
“Everybody gave a good performance in the last 60 minutes,” Röhl said. “Josh and Jamal worked very hard together, Olaf did a good job in the first half, he came off to control the load because he worked so hard the first time (against Salzburg).
“It was good to see, the main thing was the challenge and for me I must say the full-backs in the second game (second hour) were great. This is what I want to see from my full-backs, be brave, don't look back and attack. We did this. It is my job to improve all the other players around and when we do it we will be a strong team.”