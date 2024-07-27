Harrison Burrows shares Sheffield United ambition after "unbelievable" first impressions as a Blade
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield United’s ambition to make an instant return to the Premier League was a big factor in Harrison Burrows’ decision to swap his boyhood club for Bramall Lane this summer. The youngster’s move to South Yorkshire has dominated United’s transfer agenda all summer, but a conclusion was finally reached on the eve of this afternoon’s pre-season friendly win at Rotherham United.
Burrows, who hadn’t played for Posh in pre-season this summer, watched United’s 2-1 win at the New York Stadium as an unused substitute but was introduced to Unitedites before the game, receiving a rapturous reception before goals from Vini Souza and Louie Marsh ensured the Blades’ winning pre-season start continued.
“The support and the cheer was unbelievable,” Burrows admitted. “So first off, that’s a great start for me and I can't wait to get going. The manager knows a bit about me as a player and that's the reason he bought me in. The conversations I had with the gaffer were about getting this club back into the Premier League. I want to play in the Premier League and so my goals match the club's.”
On Burrows, who has signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane, boss Chris Wilder said: “His desire to come and play here has been underlined by his ability to keep a calm head and be patient in order for everything to come together. I'm sure there would have been times when he could have gone elsewhere, there will have been no shortage of interest, but he's waited, and we're delighted to get this one over the line.
“For me, it speaks volumes for what he thinks of this football club, that he's been happy to sit tight in order for it to all go through. One of his many key attributes is his versatility. His arrival will give us options in a number of positions which can only be a benefit over the course of a competitive Championship campaign. He's another young lad who has the ability to improve on what has been an excellent start to his professional career, and we, as a staff, are really excited to be working with him."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.