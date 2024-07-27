Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrison Burrows’ positive first impressions as a Sheffield United man as long-awaited transfer finally announced

Sheffield United’s ambition to make an instant return to the Premier League was a big factor in Harrison Burrows’ decision to swap his boyhood club for Bramall Lane this summer. The youngster’s move to South Yorkshire has dominated United’s transfer agenda all summer, but a conclusion was finally reached on the eve of this afternoon’s pre-season friendly win at Rotherham United.

Burrows, who hadn’t played for Posh in pre-season this summer, watched United’s 2-1 win at the New York Stadium as an unused substitute but was introduced to Unitedites before the game, receiving a rapturous reception before goals from Vini Souza and Louie Marsh ensured the Blades’ winning pre-season start continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The support and the cheer was unbelievable,” Burrows admitted. “So first off, that’s a great start for me and I can't wait to get going. The manager knows a bit about me as a player and that's the reason he bought me in. The conversations I had with the gaffer were about getting this club back into the Premier League. I want to play in the Premier League and so my goals match the club's.”

On Burrows, who has signed a four-year deal at Bramall Lane, boss Chris Wilder said: “His desire to come and play here has been underlined by his ability to keep a calm head and be patient in order for everything to come together. I'm sure there would have been times when he could have gone elsewhere, there will have been no shortage of interest, but he's waited, and we're delighted to get this one over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad