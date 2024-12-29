Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have the chance to bolster their ranks in January

Sheffield United are eyeing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League under Chris Wilder. They slipped out of the top flight last season with Burnley and Luton Town.

Sheffield Wednesday have had an impressive campaign to date. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Sunderland eye winger

Sunderland are showing ‘interest’ in Chelsea winger Harvey Vale along with Heerenveen and Anderlecht, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on X. The 21-year-old, who is an England youth international, has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since 2016.

He has made seven appearances for the Blues’ first-team so far in his career. The attacker has also been loaned out in the past to Hull City and Bristol Rovers to get some experience under his belt.

Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City target defender

Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City are keen on Reading defender Tyler Bindon, as per Darren Witcoop on X. The centre-back is out of contract at the end of the season and is facing an uncertain future with the Royals.

The New Zealand international joined the League One side back in 2023 and has since become one of their most prized assets. He has played 66 games for them in all competitions, 22 of which have come in this campaign, and he has chipped in with three goals from the back.

Middlesbrough loan man wanted

Middlesbrough loanee Ben Doak has emerged on the radar of Crystal Palace, as detailed in a report by The Sun. The winger has impressed since joining Michael Carrick’s side on a temporary basis from Liverpool in the summer and he scored against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Doak, who is 19-years-old, was given the green light to link up with Boro to boost his development. The former Celtic man is due to return to Anfield next summer.

Carrick said in late November: “He's doing alright, he's doing alright. It's clear for everyone to see the talent that he's got and the threat that he has.

"He's a different threat to most. He's quite direct and not so much loads of tricks and skills, but he's got that attribute to be low with his centre of gravity, he's direct and gets in that position an awful lot.

"Credit to the boys for supplying him and using him and trying to bring out the best of him. He certainly fits the system really well and it's up to us to keep pushing him and developing him and trying to make him better."