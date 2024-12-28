Leeds United struggle shows scale of task ahead for Sheffield Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hugely impressive away form will see Sheffield Wednesday head to Preston North End in confident mood this weekend - though Owls boss Danny Röhl has made clear he expects a difficult battle at Deepdale.

A 1-0 win at Deepdale last season was one of the formative results in Wednesday’s survival mission last season and they’ll be hoping to pull off something similar against a side who are difficult to beat - Preston have been beaten only once at home since the opening day.

Boxing Day saw Hull City become the latest team to be beaten at Deepdale after four consecutive draws against the likes of high-flyers Sunderland, West Brom and Leeds United. But the Owls are enjoying a blistering run of away form themselves having lost only one of their last eight on the road - it should make for a fascinating match-up.

“It's a tough place to go,” Röhl told The Star. “You saw last week that Leeds had to fight for a point there. Two weeks ago we played them at home and it was not easy, we took a point in the second half. In this league you look at Preston, Derby, Millwall. These are tough, tough games, there is not an easy game. If we continue our belief and we improve in some parts of the game we have of course a chance. In the last eight away games now we have just one defeat, the derby, six wins. This is not so bad!”