Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action on Sunday

Sheffield United face a home clash against West Brom. They are looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Burnley at Bramall Lane last time out.

Sheffield Wednesday fought back from 3-0 down away at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day to draw 3-3 and they face Preston North End up next. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news from around the Championship...

West Brom and Stoke City eye boss

Sheffield United’s upcoming opponents West Brom have placed former Sheffield Wednesday player Mark Robins on their managerial ‘shortlist’ along with Stoke City, as reported by talkSPORT. The pair are both in the hunt for a new manager.

The Baggies have seen Carlos Corberan head out the exit door for a new challenge at Valencia in La Liga. Meanwhile, the Potters have sacked Narcis Pelach following their poor run of form.

Robins, who is 55-years-old, was sacked by Coventry City in early November after seven years. He has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

The Lancashire-born man guided the Sky Blues from League Two to the second tier during his time there. They also reached the Championship play-off final and FA Cup semi-final.

Robins has overseen 780 games from the dugout so far in his career. He has also had spells in the past at Rotherham United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Scunthorpe United.

Millwall to name new boss

Millwall have ‘agreed’ a deal to bring in Alex Neil as their replacement for Neil Harris, according to London News Online. The 45-year-old is poised to move to The Den after impressing in his interview with the Lions.

The Scotsman has been out of the game since cutting ties with Stoke City in December last year. He said in an interview in May: “Obviously, I’ve been on a few holidays since I left Stoke and had time to reflect – as you do.

“Every club you work at is very, very different – they are not even similar. Honestly, even the structure of things and how you report to people. And what happens is, when you walk into any club people try and paint an understanding of the situation the club is in.

“But, every club you walk into, when you lift the bonnet up and look under it, you think: ‘Oo, right, ok, it’s a little bit different than what I thought’. And then, you’ve got to try and make the best use of what you’ve got – and try win as many games as you can. But yeah, for me, I’ll just look for the next challenge and see what comes up over the summer, or into next year.”

He added: “I want to get… to be honest, I’d like to try and recreate what I had at Preston for those years – in terms of having a squad I really enjoy, having players that are hungry, want to make their way and want to achieve. You don’t come across it very often, but I was fortunate I managed to walk into the right changing room at the right time. I’d like to try and do that again.”