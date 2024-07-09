Toulouse new boy Ibrahim Cissoko. | AFP via Getty Images

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday prepare for the new season

Sheffield United have been patient on the transfer front since the end of last season. Their only signing so far has been Jamie Shackleton from Leeds United.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have been very active as they prepare for their first full campaign under Danny Röhl. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Plymouth Argyle land attacker

Plymouth Argyle have signed attacker Ibrahim Cissoko on loan from Toulouse. He has become their fourth signing behind Nathanael Ogbeta, Muhamed Tijani and Darko Gyabi.

The 21-year-old, who is a former Holland youth international, has also played for NEC Nijmegen, VVV Venlo and Vitesse Arnhem in the past.

The Pilgrims’ new boss Wayne Rooney has said: “We are extremely pleased that Ibrahim has agreed to join us for the season. He is a quick, athletic and technical winger who will add strength to our forward options. He is a player that will excite Argyle fans and I know for a fact they will enjoy watching him play. Ibrahim has joined the squad here in Spain and will immediately get to work as we look to implement our ideas on how we want the team to play going forward.”

Their Director of Football Neil Dewsnip added: “It is a real coup to bring a player of Ibrahim’s quality to Argyle. He had several options this summer, including interest from the Premier League, but he was really keen to join Argyle after speaking with Wayne and the recruitment team. He fits the profile of player we are looking to bring to the club as he is young and exciting, but also has excellent technical qualities.

“I am sure Argyle fans will enjoy watching him play and I am really happy to get another signing done so soon into pre-season.”

Blackburn Rovers eye goalkeeper

Blackburn Rovers are interested in a move for FC Copenhagen goalkeeper Theo Sander, according to Danish news outlet Bold. Hibernian have also been linked.

The Lancashire side managed to stay up along with Wednesday last term. John Eustace is now looking to bring in some new faces to put his own stamp on their squad. Sander, who is 19-years-old, could be seen as a long-term option between the sticks for Rovers. He joined his current team last year from Aab.

Hull City man wanted

Hull City midfielder Jean Michael Seri is attracting attention from Saudi Arabia, according to HullLive. The Ivory Coast international has been a key player for the Tigers in the middle of the park over the past two years.

Seri, 32, joined the East Yorkshire outfit back in 2022 after his exit from Fulham and was one of their first main signings following Acun Ilicali’s takeover at the MKM Stadium.