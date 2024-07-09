Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that they need to make sure that nobody enjoys visiting Hillsborough next season.

Wednesday have had a very busy summer as Danny Röhl’s rebuild gathers pace, with Bannan’s new Owls contract one of the several deals that they’ve managed to get done early on. He’ll be captaining Wednesday once more as they look to start this Championship season better than the last one, and he’s looking forward to seeing the S6 crowd once again.

Things get underway on August 11th when Röhl and his side face Plymouth Argyle, and ‘Baz’ is pleased that they’ll be getting underway on home soil - insisting that they’re hoping that their form there can be something to propel them up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course,” he replied when asked whether he was pleased to have a Hillsborough opener. “You’ve seen the home crowd that we’ve got, it’s amazing - and it’s a tough place for anyone to come. We need to to make sure that we keep that next season, that teams coming to Hillsborough are not going to enjoy it.

“We need to make it tough for teams, especially with the fanbase behind us as well. With the way we’re playing, and how we want to play, I think it’s going to be a tough place for anybody to come. So it’s good that we’re on Sky on a Sunday afternoon in front of our crowd. It’ll be packed, and I’m looking forward to it.”