Sheffield United: An update on Jayden Bogle
Jayden Bogle is “pain free” for the first time in “ages”, according to Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom, as the defender continues his recovery from serious injury.
Bogle has been absent since February, when it emerged the knee condition which had been troubling him for some weeks required surgery.
As The Star revealed earlier this summer, the former Derby County wing-back later discovered that the length of the rehabilitation process meant he would miss the beginning of the new season. Although hopes Bogle might be declared available for selection this month are unlikely to be realised, with the 22-year-old yet to resume full training ahead of tomorrow’s postponed game against Rotherham, Heckingbottom told this newspaper the corrective work surgeons performed has had the desired effect.
Most Popular
-
1
Decisions to be taken on Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fixtures after Queen's sad passing, aged 96
-
2
Sheffield Wednesday’s Plymouth Argyle game being ‘discussed’ following The Queen’s passing
-
3
Discussions ongoing over Sheffield United's clash with Rotherham United after Queen's death as Burnley v Norwich postponed
-
4
Rotherham United boss gives his verdict on "joke" Sheffield United after "best in league" claim
-
5
Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Massimo Luongo finds new club - Former Sheffield United manager snaps him up
“Jayden is doing well,” he said. “Everyone is really pleased with how he’s going and coming along.
“All of the tests he’s done on his knee, the ones he’s supposed to be doing at this stage, he’s passed them with flying colours.
“In terms of his knee, it’s the first time that he says he’s been pain free since all of this happened ages ago. So that’s really good to hear.”
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-new-date-for-rotherham-clash-set-to-be-discussed-as-weekends-games-are-postponed-3837908
Bogle is understood to have taken part in some running sessions at the Randox Health Academy, as his team mates prepared for their meeting with Paul Warne’s side. But the match will now be rearranged after the English football programme was shelved as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabath II.
Like Billy Sharp, who joined the rest of United’s squad at their training complex yesterday, Heckingbottom refused to put a date on when Bogle will be declared available for selection. Sharp could return later this month, unless he suffers any adverse reactions to his latest work-out.
"It’s a case of seeing how they get along, and how they feel as we step them up,” Heckingbottom said. “We obviously want them back as quickly as possible but we don’t want any set-backs and so we won’t be taking any risks with these lads. It will happen when it happens, we’ll see.”