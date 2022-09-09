Bogle has been absent since February, when it emerged the knee condition which had been troubling him for some weeks required surgery.

As The Star revealed earlier this summer, the former Derby County wing-back later discovered that the length of the rehabilitation process meant he would miss the beginning of the new season. Although hopes Bogle might be declared available for selection this month are unlikely to be realised, with the 22-year-old yet to resume full training ahead of tomorrow’s postponed game against Rotherham, Heckingbottom told this newspaper the corrective work surgeons performed has had the desired effect.

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle

“Jayden is doing well,” he said. “Everyone is really pleased with how he’s going and coming along.

“All of the tests he’s done on his knee, the ones he’s supposed to be doing at this stage, he’s passed them with flying colours.

“In terms of his knee, it’s the first time that he says he’s been pain free since all of this happened ages ago. So that’s really good to hear.”

Billy Sharp is maing progress: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Bogle is understood to have taken part in some running sessions at the Randox Health Academy, as his team mates prepared for their meeting with Paul Warne’s side. But the match will now be rearranged after the English football programme was shelved as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabath II.

Like Billy Sharp, who joined the rest of United’s squad at their training complex yesterday, Heckingbottom refused to put a date on when Bogle will be declared available for selection. Sharp could return later this month, unless he suffers any adverse reactions to his latest work-out.