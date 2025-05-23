I've got the winning feeling for Sheffield United against Sunderland at Wembley

By Alan Biggs
Published 23rd May 2025, 09:00 BST

Alan Biggs on Saturday’s Play-Off Final between Sheffield United and Sunderland

So what’s your gut feeling? That’s what it’s about, isn’t it? About bringing that belief, submerged under nine play-off heartbreaks, to the surface. And surfing on it at Wembley on Saturday.

We could talk strengths, weaknesses, tactics, metrics. But all that is treading water. Because Sheffield United v Sunderland is too close to call on any logical basis.

Just look at the two league games between the sides, both in mid-season. A 1-0 Blades home win followed by a 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light. That’s a microcosm of the Championship itself.

Nothing in it in head to heads, even if United’s 16 point superiority (including the two deducted) might say different.

Forget, in one sense at least, the record 6-0 aggregate semi-final win over Bristol City. It was never that clear cut, as manager Chris Wilder was quick to concede.

But, in another sense, don’t forget it. Don’t ever forget it. If there was ever an omen that this, finally, would be the year to crack United’s hoodoo then you won’t get a more powerful one than that.

It sent confidence among fans, previously fragile, surging. And that, on and off the field, will be a far bigger factor than any like-by-like comparison between the teams.

Of course, Sunderland are riding their own euphoria, albeit of a different sort, after their 123rd minute semi-final winner over Coventry.

Two teams, and sets of supporters, claiming that destiny is theirs to deliver.

Alan Biggs’ Play-Off Final prediction

Now at this point I’m supposed to get even more boring! To duck any sort of prediction because going one way is tempting fate and the other is even worse. But I’m going Sheffield United to win (with apologies if you think, with my record, I’m jinxing it!)

As I said at the top, it comes down to a feeling - one I’ve expressed to all Blades fans asking, whether in the pub or a street corner, since before the play-offs began.

I even jotted down the name of one as proof. Adrian Gilmore, you’re my star witness.

Of course, there’s just a little more to it. The way United have been mentally tough all season, edging many a close contest, the way they’ve regrouped after missing out on top two. But mainly it’s because I sense every man in that dressing room truly believes they will prevail, manager, coaches and players. And it’s spreading to fans.

That, above all, is why I’ve got the winning feeling.

