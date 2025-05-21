Billy Sharp names the Sheffield United "difference-makers" v Sunderland at Wembley after "favourites" claim

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a diehard supporter turned player, skipper and legend, Billy Sharp needs no reminder of Sheffield United’s wretched recent record in the play-offs. But the former Blades captain also knows that what has happened in the past counts for nothing this weekend when the Blades return to Wembley to face Sunderland for a place in the Premier League.

The Blades may start as favourites in many eyes, having finished third and 16 points clear of the Black Cats in the final Championship table, but no-one at Bramall Lane is taking anything for granted as they look to banish a play-off hoodoo that has so far brought no successes from nine attempts in the modern era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Chris Wilder has been consistent in his message about this being a fresh group of players with eyes on making history, rather than being weighed down by what has happened in the past. Sharp will be cheering on his side this weekend alongside his family, with two boys who have enjoyed a number of promotions in recent history - three of which came with their dad wearing the captain’s armband.

“I don’t think anyone wants to come into any game favourites, because it puts added pressure on,” said Sharp from Wembley at an EFL media day ahead of the play-off final weekend. But I actually believe Sheffield United will be favourites on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Sunderland will quite like that they’re the underdogs. They’re such a big club and big fan base and it’s going to be fine margins like it always is. Goalkeepers making saves or chances missed, or one bit of magic. Both teams have got magic players in their team and they’ll be the ones who are licking their lips on Friday night wanting to be the hero on Saturday.

“My kids are really lucky. Nine and 12 years old and they’ve seen Sheffield United get promoted a few times now; I’ve lost count! So they’re lucky. I’ve been as a fan and a player with heartache in semi-finals and play-off finals. It means everything to the fans. I know it does. Everyone’s excited about the weekend, and I am too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s mad how the season comes down to 90 minutes of football, at such a great place, and only one team can do it. For Sheffield United to bounce back to the Premier League after getting relegated, it will be a special feeling. So hopefully it can happen.”

Billy Sharp names Sheffield United “difference-makers” ahead of Sunderland clash

Sharp highlighted United talisman Gus Hamer as a potential difference-maker against Sunderland after a season which saw him named the Championship player of the year and also pick up a host of awards at United’s own end-of-term awards night.

“The obvious one is Gus,” Sharp added. “He won player of the season. He’s the magic player that I was talking about for Sheffield United. He can unlock defences when he drives forward, with his attacking attributes. He scores goals, creates goals and he’s a big player for Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Michael Cooper is such a good keeper. He makes me feel at ease when I watch him. I’m sure he’ll have something to say in the final on Saturday with a big save or something. And then Tyrese Campbell, I’ve really liked watching this season. He’s got an infectious smile and I’m sure he’s a favourite in the change room with the lads.

“I know that the fans love him for what he did, scoring against Sheffield Wednesday to get us the win. So I’m sure he’ll have something to say on at the weekend as well.”